Lions host preparedness event in Carlton

The free event is open to residents, families, businesses and community organizations. Presenter will be Brian Young, Yamhill County Emergency Management manager.

Participants can learn practical steps to prepare home and family for an earthquake, fire and other natural disasters, and how to build an effective emergency kit. Also provided will be tips for creating a family communication and evacuation plan, and for understanding local resources and response plans.

Handouts will be provided, and light refreshments served. A question-and-answer session will follow. For more information, contact Ed Glad of the Lions at eglad57@gmail.com or 503-686-0818.