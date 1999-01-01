Linfield wins midweek matinee against PLU

A five-run third inning was more than enough to propel Linfield over Pacific Lutheran on Wednesday. The midweek matchup was a makeup rescheduled from Feb. 25.

The Lutes put a run on the board in the first two innings, both with two outs, to take an early 2-0 lead, but the ‘Cats bats exploded in the third.

After two singles and a fielder’s choice to open the frame, Danny Kahn tied the game with a single to right field. Khan was thrown out trying to steal second base during the next at-bat, but the ‘Cats strung together three straight hits to bring home another run.

After Tyler Marr was plunked by a pitch, Garrett Moen knocked a single back up the middle to bring home two more.

The Lutes got another run on the board in the fifth, but Moen re-extended the lead in the bottom half with another single, and Cameron Skinner added an insurance run in the sixth.

Of Linfield’s 14 hits on the day, just one went for extra bases, a double by Branden Pasion in the third inning.

On the bump, Aidan McCann was solid out of the pen, relieving starter Grant Knox after the second inning. In 3.2 innings of work, McCann allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out four.

After McCann’s day was done, Connor Nelson, Jackson Koons and Gavin Ludlow combined for 3.1 innings of no-hit ball, allowing two baserunners.

Linfield has now won four of five and sits at 8-9 overall (5-5 in NWC play). They’ll look to get back to .500 in a series at Whitman this weekend.

The ‘Cats and Blues will play a doubleheader on Saturday before the series finale on Sunday.