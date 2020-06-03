By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • June 3, 2020 Tweet

Linfield will reopen campus, with in-person classes this fall

Students will return to in-person classes this fall at Linfield University, President Miles Davis said today.

The school will limit class sizes to 25 -- most of its classes already meet that size limit -- and implement other social distancing practices to keep students and staff safe from possible exposure to coronavirus, he said.

"We are going to comply with the best scientific data, as well as make sure you have a good, positive experience on campus," he said in a message to students Wednesday.

That will including places for decontamination and restrictions on large gatherings designed to keep students engaged in learning and positive activities.

Once again, Davis said, Linfield will have one-to-one connections between students and faculty, opportunities for both classrom and experiential learning, "a vibrant and resilient community" and "a nurturing and healthy environment."

The school has been using remote learning, mostly via the internet, since the campuses at institutions of higher learning were closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. With most students studying from home, professors have been delivering lessons and holding classes using programs such as Google and Zoom.

With the new "university" name, Linfield will reopen to students the week of Aug. 17 when freshmen and transfers arrive for orientation and "experiential community building." Returning students will arrived by the next week, with in-person classes starting Aug. 24 on the McMinnville campus and Aug. 31 on the Portland nursing school campus.

"Show up with your hands washed," Davis quipped in a video message to students.

Classes will end before Thanksgiving. There will be no fall break.

Linfield will welcome back employees on June 15 as part of Yamhill County's Phase II reopening plan.

The school will "remain flexible and prepared to change further as the situation evolves," Davis said.

Officially known as Linfield College until the new name takes effect this summer, the private liberal arts school has been a presence in McMinnville since it was chartered in 1858 by the American Baptist Church. It was known as McMinnville College, then became Linfield in 1922 after a major donation from the Linfield family.

It graduated about 500 students this year.

Linfield offers about 50 majors on its main campus in McMinnville and its nursing campus in Portland. It also offers adult degree and online programs.

Trustees confirmed in May that the school will take on the university name as it adds graduate programs, such as the new Master of Science in Nursing in Leadership in Healthcare Ecosystems.