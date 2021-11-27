By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • November 27, 2021 Tweet

Linfield upsets Saint John's, 31-28; 'Cats advance to DIII quarterfinals

Editor's Note: FOX44 News of Waco, TX, announced Sunday that Linfield will travel to Texas to play Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday. Mid-morning Monday, the NCAA still had not posted location and times for the upcoming Division III playoff games.

-----------------------

COLLEGEVILLE, Minnesota - Linfield's unbeaten season continued today when the seventh-ranked Wildcats defeated number-five Saint John's 31-28 in the second round of the Division III football playoffs. The Wildcats handed the Johnnies their first loss of the year; Linfield claimed its first win over Saint John's in four playoff meetings.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Wyatt Smith edged closer to the 'Cats' all-time passing touchdowns record of 110, set by Brett Elliot in 2005. Smith threw for 273 yards and three TDs in today's victory, moving his career total to 108 scoring passes.

Joel Valadez was Smith's favorite target against the Johnnies. The freshman wide out hauled in 13 passes for 102 yards and a pair of scores.

Connor McNabb (17 rushes, 73 yards; eight receptions, 64 yards) and Devon Murray (two receptions, 44 yards) also found the end zone for the Wildcats.

Andrew Starkel's 23-yard field goal proved the game-winner when he drilled the short kick with 1:01 remaining to extend Linfield's lead to 31-21.

Jon Sedy and Tyler Sitton both picked off St. John's passes, while veteran safety Tyler Bergeron recorded a team-high 10 tackles. Blake Rybar sacked St. John's quarterback Chris Backes for a seven-yard loss.

Linfield's exciting postseason run now leads to a tough matchup against University of Mary Hardin-Baylor next Saturday; time and location to be determined.