Linfield University hosts physicist Schekman for Nobel Symposium

Schekman is a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, and an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. His research was recognized for the discoveries of machinery regulating vesicle traffic, a major transport system in human cells. As a result of his work on yeast membranes, advances have been made in life-saving drugs and vaccines. This includes insulin production for people with diabetes, the vaccine for hepatitis B and discoveries concerning genetic forms of Parkinson’s disease.

The symposium’s keynote address, titled “Cells, Genes and Discovery in Basic Science and Disease,” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10 in the Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can reserve their general admission seats at linfield.edu/nobel.

In addition to the keynote address, the following events are free and open to the public:

- 4 p.m. Thursday, April 3: “Nobel experiments: From Basic Science to Disease Insights and Innovations.”: Get ready for Schekman’s visit with an overview of the science behind his award-winning research. Linfield professors Catherine Reinke and Megan Bestwick lead this preview session in Graf Hall, room 120.

- 4 p.m. Thursday, April 10: “From Pond Scum to Stockholm”: Hear Schekman describe his scientific journey from using his toy microscope to examine pond scum to the Nobel Prize. Schekman will share his thoughts on embracing curiosity and leading innovation in Graf Hall, room 120.

Schekman’s visit also includes time interacting with Linfield, community college and high school students on Linfield’s McMinnville and Portland campuses.

Established at Linfield by President Emeritus Charles Walker in 1985 after a gift from an anonymous donor, the symposium has drawn 23 Nobel award winners to the McMinnville campus. Past speakers include Elie Wiesel (Nobel Peace Prize, 1986), Linus Pauling (Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 1954; Nobel Peace Prize, 1962) and Oscar Arias (Nobel Peace Prize, 1987), among others. Held in 2023, the last symposium featured laureates William D. Phillips and David J. Wineland.

Contributions from other individuals, corporations and foundations helped create and build the Oregon Nobel Laureate Symposium Fund as a permanent endowment.

For details and the full schedule, visit linfield.edu/nobel.