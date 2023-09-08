Linfield stages '24-hour play' Saturday

Linfield University student playwrights, directors, designers and actors create, rehearse and perform new plays Sept. 8-9 in “24 Hour Plays Project.”

The clock starts running when playwrights receive their instructions on Friday, Sept. 8. The plays will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Marshall Theatre inside Ford Hall; parking is off Lever and Keck drives. The show is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 503-883-2802.

Linfield’s first full production of the 2023-24 season will be “The Wolves,” a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist by Sarah DeLappe.

The play follows nine teenage girls on an indoor soccer team through the important, mundane, tragic, and hilarious events of adolescence. Performance dates are Oct. 26–28 and Nov. 2–4 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 11.