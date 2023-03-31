Linfield set to celebrate 10-year baseball anniversary

The News-Register Staff

Linfield is set to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 NCAA Division III national championship baseball team on Saturday before the ‘Cats game against the College of Idaho.

Led by Linfield alum and 1998 World Series MVP Scott Brosius, the ‘Cats set a school record for wins, going 42-8 en route to the program’s third title (they won two NAIA titles in 1966 and 1971.)

Chris Haddeland was stellar all season, amassing a 15-1 record with a 1.07 ERA and 96 strikeouts to earn All-American and Pitcher of the Year honors. He wasn’t overly dominant in the championship game, allowing eight hits, but he allowed just one run and threw a complete game in Linfield’s 4-1 win over Southern Maine.

Tim Wilson and Jake Wylie were the two other All-Americans in 2013. Wilson topped the .400 mark, batting .401 and stealing 37 bases. Wylie just missed the .400 mark, but still hit .396 while hitting eight home runs and driving in 66 runs.

The game against the College of Idaho is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Players and coaches from the 2013 team in attendance will be recognized prior to first pitch.

The series was scheduled to begin today, but the first game was postponed due to weather. It is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.