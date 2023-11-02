November 2, 2023 Tweet

Linfield’s Miles Davis announces resignation

By KIRBY NEUMANN-REA

Of the News-Register

Dr. Miles K. Davis announced Thursday he will step down as President of Linfield University.

The Linfield community – students, staff and faculty, and Board of Trustees – were informed of Davis’s decision Thursday afternoon.

In a press release issued Thursday, Davis cited family obligations on the east coast, and that he had determined “it is not feasible or advisable to be a bi-coastal president traveling back and forth regularly.”

Davis, who arrived at Linfield University in July 2018, previously worked at Shenandoah College in Winchester, Virginia, another private liberal arts school.

Davis plans to stay at Linfield until an interim president is selected and he has assisted in the transition, likely by the end of 2023, according to Scott Nelson, Linfield spokesman.

“ It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to be your president,” Davis stated in the release, sent to the News-Register following a special meeting of the board. “We have accomplished much together in the past five-plus years, and I treasure the time we have worked, cheered, laughed and cried together,” Davis said.

Lucinda Day Fournier, chair of Linfield’s board, thanked Davis for his service and said the decision to step down was his alone.

Asked if controversies facing the university in the past three years factored into Davis’s decision, Nelson said in a telephone interview, “not as far as I know. He has not mentioned that to me or any of the leadership.”

The board of trustees will meet on campus next week and discuss and finalize the process for selecting and naming interim president, according to Fournier. She said a national search would be conducted for Linfield’s next president.

“Dr. Davis led Linfield through the transition from college to university, the opening of a new campus in Portland, the addition of master’s programs and the creation of the School of Business and the College of Arts and Sciences,” she said. “He steered us to the finish line on the largest capital construction project in Linfield history, and the opening of the W.M. Keck Science Center. Most importantly, he did those things and more with poise and grace, while keeping student success at the forefront of every conversation. His leadership will be sorely missed.”

Davis was unavailable for comment at press time. News-Register will post additional information on its website, newsregister.com.

Davis succeeded Thomas Hellie, who had been president since 2006. Davis, the school’s first Black American president, had been at Shenandoah since 2001, serving as dean of the university’s Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business.

Davis has overseen both Linfield’s main campus in McMinnville and creation of a new campus facility in Portland, where bachelor’s degrees in nursing are offered.

During his tenure here, Linfield has purchased new quarters for the nursing school and built a new science center connected to two existing buildings, Graf and Murdock halls. The Keck Science Center opened in February.

In 2019, Linfield changed its name to university, with schools of liberal arts, business and nursing.