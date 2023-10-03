Linfield presents 'Outside the Frame' film fest

“Outside the Frame” mini-film festival presents films from unhoused youth ages 16-30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Delkin Recital Hall. The venue is inside the Vivian A. Bull Music Center on the Linfield University campus, on Keck Avenue.

The filmmakers, who are served by Outside the Frame, a Portland-based nonprofit, will be on-hand to discuss their works. “Outside the Frame” is held in conjunction with the Blame It On Art: Creative Mentorship At Outside The Frame show in Linfield Art Gallery, which closes Friday, Oct. 6.

The film festival is free and open to the public, as is the exhibit itself. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. weekdays; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.