Linfield offers tickets for Nobel speaker

The Oregon Nobel Laureate Symposium, which will bring Nobel Prize winners to Linfield University campus to speak to the public and work with students.

Linfield has hosted Nobel symposiums before, but this is the first since the COVID pandemic.

Nobel laureate Bill Phillips will give a public presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium.

Free tickets are available from the website, Linfield.edu/nobel. Reservations must be made in advance.

Phillips will talk about “Time, Einstein and the Coolest Stuff in the Universe.”

Co-winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1997, Phillips helped with the “development of methods to cool and trap atoms with laser light.” The developments he worked on are now widely used by researchers and are considered some of the most important technologies of modern atomic physics.

With its focus on science, the Oregon Nobel Laureate Symposium will coincide with a ribbon cutting for Linfield’s new W.M. Keck Science Center.

The celebration is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. It will take place outside the entrance of Keck, which is adjacent to Linfield Avenue in the center of campus, across from the Dillin dining hall and behind Melrose Hall.

Tours will be offered at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kellie Berger, at kberger@linfield.edu or 503-883-2217.