Linfield offers arts event Friday

Linfield University students will host an “Arts Crawl” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday near the Linfield Gallery on the south end of campus. The area can be accessed from Keck Drive, which connects to Highway 99W near the Albertsons shopping center.

Activities will include the senior capstone exhibition of art in the gallery, readings of poetry and prose from the Lacroute writing competition, short scenes from Shakespeare from the school’s theater program, classic opera scenes from vocal students and songs from musical theater.

Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information and directions, visit linfield.edu/arts.