Linfield holds youth camps for soccer and volleyball

Boys and girls ages 5-12 are invited to take part in the first of two Young Cats Club events at Linfield University this weekend. Admission is free of charge for all YCC events and no preregistration is required.

The Wildcats men’s and women’s soccer teams will welcome youngsters for a 90-minute Young Cats Club session on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Maxwell Field.

The Linfield volleyball program is hosting a Young Cats Club event on Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon until 2:30 p.m. at Ted Wilson Gymnasium.

At each session, youngsters will interact with Linfield players and coaches, participate in some basic skills exercises and have time for autographs with the players afterward. Every YCC participant will receive a free t-shirt, autograph book and schedule poster.

The purpose of the Young Cats Club program is to invite area youth to experience in person what it’s like to interact with college student-athletes and attend a Linfield athletic event. The McMinnville office of Goldman Sachs Financial Planning and Your Space Storage are again sponsoring the Young Cats Club series during the 2022-23 academic year.

For more information, contact sportsinfo@linfield.edu.