Linfield hires news men's basketball coach

Levi Sieg has been hired as the new men’s basketball coach at Linfield, director of athletics Dr. Garry Killgore announced on Wednesday.

Sieg spent 15 years on the coaching staff at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in Claremont, California, starting as an assistant coach and rising to associate head coach during his tenure. He helped lead the Stags to seven Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships, most recently in 2018.

Sieg, a native of Monmouth, says he is excited to return to the Willamette Valley.

“I couldn’t be more excited, thankful and humbled to be joining the Linfield University family and serve as head men’s basketball coach,” Sieg said in a release announcing the hire.

Prior to joining the staff at CMS, Sieg coached at Claremont High School (Cali.), serving as an assistant for one season before becoming the head coach in 2004. He led the Wolfpack to the playoffs in each of his three seasons at the helm.

Sieg replaces Shanan Rosenberg, the former men’s head coach who was fired in March after being suspended for a verbal altercation with a fan at the team’s 2022-23 season finale at Whitman.

The loss was the last in a 10-15 season for the Wildcats, their worst mark since the 2014-15 season, where they went 4-21.

Through his attorney Craig A. Crispin, Rosenberg threatened to sue the university in early March, but nothing has been filed and Crispin has not responded to requests for comment.