Linfield Gallery shows printmaking exhibit

“Easy Does It,” an exhibit by artist Edie Overturf, opened Wednesday in the Linfield Gallery, located in the Miller Fine Arts Center on Linfield University’s campus, accessible from Highway 99W behind Albertsons.

“Easy Does It” features relief printmaking, screen printing, sculpture and books.

“My work presents exaggerated portraits of contemporary anxieties, those that are byproducts of deeply rooted inequities in our culture,” said Overturf, who lives in Portland.

The printmaker has received numerous awards and grants, including a Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship, two Minnesota State Arts Board grants, the Larry Sommers Fellowship from Seattle Print Arts, and the Waddell Printmaker of the Year 2023 award. Her website is www.edieoverturf.com.

The show will continue through Oct. 1. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, go to www.linfield.edu/arts.