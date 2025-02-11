Linfield Gallery show features ‘Toxic Gods & Black Fairy Tales’

The Linfield Gallery features cross-disciplinary artist Travis Johnson in its next exhibit, “Toxic Gods & Black Fairy Tales,” Feb. 12 through March 15.

An opening reception featuring remarks and a vocal performance from Johnson is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. This exhibition is sponsored by the Lacroute Arts Series and the Department of Art.

Johnson, currently a visiting assistant professor of painting and drawing at Willamette University, uses painting, sculpture and performance to express and distill his reexamination of a rural Black aesthetic. He is interested in the poetic, philosophical and practical relationship between material, the body and subsistence.