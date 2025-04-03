April 3, 2025 Tweet

Linfield Gallery presents 'Hearts of Our Ancestors'

Ampkwa Images/Amanda Freeman##Stephanie Craig’s “Ancestors” exhibit, opening Wednesday, April 2, at Linfield Gallery, presents basketry and other creations in historic and future perspectives.

Craig will give remarks about the exhibition and her process during the opening reception on from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the gallery, located in the James Miller Arts Center, on the south side of the campus off Keck Drive. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibition features Indigenous basketry, artifacts and photos corresponding to Craig’s traditions and practice. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Craig called the exhibit “an immersive exploration of cultural continuity, resilience, and the sacred connection between people, land, and tradition.” It showcases how these woven forms are more than objects — they are vessels of memory, identity and knowledge passed down through generations, according to Craig.

“At its heart, this exhibit emphasizes the idea that our ancestors’ hands are still with us, guiding each weave, stitch, and braid,” she said.

The pieces on display are created using traditional materials like hazel, maple bark, cedar roots, rushes and grasses - plants carefully gathered and prepared with respect, following ancestral protocols. Every basket, tool and fiber reflects the intricate relationship between Indigenous people and the land, embodying the stories, songs, and teachings embedded within these practices.

“Hands of the Ancestors” serves as both a tribute and a call to action, according to Craig. “It seeks to inspire a deeper understanding of Indigenous cultural lifeways while fostering the responsibility to protect and sustain them for future generations. This exhibit is not just about the past — it is about the present and future. It is a bridge between generations, a reaffirmation of identity, and a space where the wisdom of our ancestors continues to thrive in the hands of today’s makers.”

Craig, a seventh-generation weaver, is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; her mother’s people are Santiam and Yoncalla Kalapuya, Takelma Rogue River, Cow Creek Umpqua, and Wakanasisi Lower Chinook. She uses Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) methods, ancestral knowledge, archaeological methods, and traditional plant fibers to create, revive, and awaken centuries old art and a way of life through basketry.

For details visit linfield.edu/arts.