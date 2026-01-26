Linfield Cheer and Dance hosting Young Cats Club event at basketball

The event is free, including admission to the women’s and men’s games for all kids ages 5-12 and accompanying chaperones. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. and the men tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to arrive at the Athletics building, located at the corner of Linfield Avenue and Lever Street, promptly at 4 p.m.

Kids will learn a simple cheer and dance routine before performing it live during halftime of the women’s game at approximately 6:15 p.m.

All kids will receive a free Young Cats Club t-shirt.

The purpose of the Young Cats Club program is to invite area youngsters to experience in person what it’s like to interact with college student-athletes and attend a Linfield athletic event.

Your Space Storage and the McMinnville office of True Private Wealth Advisors are again sponsoring the Young Cats Club series during the 2025 Linfield Cheer and Dance hosting Young Cats Club event at basketball-26 academic year.

Linfield’s men (7-9, 5-3) and women (15-2, 8-0) each sit as top four teams in the Northwest Conference heading into Tuesday’s contests. The top four teams in the conference battle for championship rights beginning Feb. 27.