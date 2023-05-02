Linda Susan Runge 1945 - 2026

Linda Susan Runge, a cherished wife, devoted mother, and beloved grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2026, at the age of 80. Born September 14, 1945, in the picturesque town of Bend, Oregon, Linda graced the world with her warmth, compassion, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

Linda was the beloved daughter of Frank and Dorothy King, and the sister of Rodney King, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted husband, Hollis Runge, with whom she shared a profound and enduring love story that began when they met at the tender age of 14. Their bond, sealed with a first kiss at 14, and a last kiss at 80, was a testament to a love that transcended time. They were married for 64 extraordinary years, yet in love for an inspiring 66 years. To Hollis, Linda was forever the beautiful 14-year-old girl who captured his heart.

Linda was a proud graduate of Centennial High School in Gresham, Oregon, where she laid the foundation for a life dedicated to caring for others. Her nurturing spirit was evident in her unwavering commitment to her family. She was a devoted mother to her children, Michael Runge and his wife Sylvia of McMinnville, Oregon, and Cheryl Runge of Willamina, Oregon. Her love extended to her grandchildren, Steven Runge, Monica Jones, and Nathan Runge; and her 10 great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.

Known for her selflessness, Linda had a remarkable ability to touch the lives of those around her. She was a caregiver to many family members, often putting their needs before her own, even when she herself was in pain. Her small gestures of kindness and love, especially toward the family children, were treasures that meant more than words could convey. Linda's heart was a wellspring of warmth and compassion, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In accordance with her family's wishes, a private ceremony will be held to honor Linda's life and legacy. In these intimate moments, her family will reflect on the love and joy she brought into their lives, forever holding her memory close to their hearts.

To her beloved Hollis, who penned a final loving tribute: "Fell in love and first kiss at 14 years, last kiss at 80 years old. My love for you, Linda, will never die." Linda's legacy of love will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of her family and friends, a beacon of the profound and enduring love she shared with those she cherished most.

May Linda Susan Runge's gentle soul rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love she so generously gave throughout her remarkable life.