Linda McGhehey 1948 - 2020

Linda I. (Donahoo) McGhehey, age 71, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed from our hands into God’s glorious hands on March 22, 2020. She was born May 31, 1948, in McMinnville to parents Samuel and Pearl Donahoo. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1966. Linda was married to Ken McGhehey on October 22, 1966. Together they had three children, Lesley, Stacey and Ehren.

Ken and Linda owned Scott-McGhehey Funeral Home in McMinnville, where they were both funeral directors. Linda also worked at Poseyland and Londee Flowers, where she was passionate about creating beautiful floral arrangements. She loved creating and selling her crafts at bazaars, locally and in the Hood River area. She developed her crafting name, Tri-R-Creations, with friends and fellow craft designers.

Linda enjoyed adventures with her many close friends and family. A lot of those adventures centered around camping at the beach in the summer and snowmobiling on Mt. Hood in the winter. She and Ken created many precious memories among their children and friends alike. It was hard not to become one of the family, as Linda welcomed many into her heart and home. She was dearly loved as a second Mom by many.

Linda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is described by her family as the kindest of souls. If there were problems to be solved, it could always be done over an iced tea. Her joyful, loving spirit and spunk will be missed.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; and their children, Lesley Leighton, Stacey McGhehey and Ehren McGhehey. Grandchildren include Ryanne Leighton, Samantha Robeson and Myah Robeson. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Donahoo (Linda); sister, Beryle Donahoo; her closest niece, Eleanor Williams; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Pearl Donahoo; brother, Darrell Donahoo (Joy); son-in-law, John Leighton; and many cherished extended family members.

A private graveside service will be held on April 4, 2020. Due to the current state of COVID-19, we are restricted to 10 family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Viewing is scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. April 2 and 3. Please use this link to schedule a time for viewing: https://calendly.com/lindamcghehey

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Linda McGhehey Scholarship Fund. Donations will be used to send a deserving underprivileged child to FitzGerald Farms summer horse camp.

Donations can be made to FitzGerald Farms LLC, c/o Josh and Érica FitzGerald, P.O. Box 591, Yamhill, OR 97148. Please note donation on your contribution to the Linda McGhehey Scholarship Fund. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.