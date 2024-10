Linda Fleury 1941 - 2024

Linda Fleury went peacefully on October 6, 2024.

Linda's Celebration of Life will be on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Valley Baptist Church on McDonald Lane in McMinnville. The service is at 11 a.m., there will be lunch served after the service. The family requests that you wear bright colors in celebration of Linda.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Down Syndrome Association and/or Shriners Children's Hospital.