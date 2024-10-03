Lincoln City theft leads to pursuit through Yamhill County

According to a media release, the Sheriff’s Office received information about 6 p.m. that two males had stolen several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Lincoln City Outlets, and were provided a license plate for a red Honda HR-V driven by the suspects.

Lincoln City Police said two men entered the Zumiez store around 5 p.m. and stole several items worth more than $1,000.

Deputy Jose Dominguez made a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle on Highway 22 near Sawtell Road. After making initial contact, the driver of the vehicle sped off, and Dominguez and other deputies from Yamhill and Polk counties engaged in a pursuit eastbound on the highway, according to the release.

The driver swerved at deputies near Kings Valley Highway, where spike strips were deployed, then continued through Dallas. The pursuit ended at Highway 99W and Rickreall Road, where the vehicle crashed into the curb while the driver was still trying to flee with deflated tires.

Erick Omar Murillo Camacho, 36, of Portland, was charged with three counts of reckless endangering another person and one count each of reckless driving, attempt to elude and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail.

A passenger in the car, Juan Carlos Sanchez Jr., 35, of Portland, was transferred to the custody of Lincoln City Police, along with the stolen merchandise.

“I am appreciative of the efforts of my deputies to locate individuals suspected of criminal acts, and the ability to return stolen merchandise to the rightful owners,” said Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott.