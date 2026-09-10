Library book sale Saturday
Friends of the McMinnville Public Library will hold its bimonthly book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Carnegie Room and on the front patio of the library.
Adult books will be sold for $1, children’s books for 25 cents, CDs and DVDs for $1 and jigsaw puzzles for $2. Some specialty books will be priced individually.
A brown-bag sale will be from noon to 1 p.m., with anything that will fit into a bag costing $5 per bag.
Funds go toward Friends activities and opportunities for the library.
For more information, call the library at 503-435-5562.
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