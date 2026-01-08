Library book sale Saturday

Friends of the McMinnville Library will host its first book sale of the year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, in the library’s Carnegie Room.

Adult books will sell for $1, children’s books for 25 cents, CDs and DVDs for $1 and jigsaw puzzles for $2. Special books will be priced individually.

From noon to 1 p.m., customers can fill a brown bag for $5.

Charge cards will be accepted with a minimum $5 purchase; otherwise, Friends is asking for cash payments.

Friends hosts book sales every two months to raise money for its programs, such as purchasing books and supporting library programs.

For more information, call the library, at 503-435-5562.