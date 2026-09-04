September 4, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 4, 2026

Noxious noise

I continue to be astounded that this city sanctions an event where a small group of people is allowed to take over the downtown and surrounding area for several hours to create an environment of noise and severe air pollution.

It is so incredibly intrusive to anyone living within, or trying to do anything within, 10 blocks of downtown. It is significantly more intrusive than the air show, which does have its moments of noise pollution, but not for several hours straight.

I don’t understand what is being celebrated.

This year, it occurred during the summer the world burned. Maybe reflect on that.

Charles Hottle

McMinnville

Chill please

Mobility issues prevent me from physically attending air shows, but the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds can fly over my house any time. I love hearing and seeing them.

I suggest that next time McMinnville hosts an air show, the Gullos crack open one of the bottles of wine Jim reviews and chill out.

One of your lovely neighbors.

Judy Hromyko

McMinnville

Locked and loaded

While folding laundry after an enjoyable lunch, I realized what a luxury such mundane, everyday chores can be for those of us privileged humans. Not so for hundreds of thousands of mothers, children, husbands and fathers in the Middle East.

An area roughly the size of Yamhill County has been blasted into dust and rubble, along with likely 100,000 of its occupants, a majority of whom were never given the option to leave their homes before destruction began raining down on them with considerable assistance from the United States. That same scenario is being repeated, again with our country’s help, in Southern Lebanon, in multiple cities and towns in Iran, Yemen and Somalia, and throughout the Middle East.

Just think about it:

No warning. No opportunity to escape destruction. No place to hide your children. Not even the sound of an aircraft to warn of impending destruction before your family, your home, your village and all you knew and loved is reduced to unrecognizable rubble. Nothing left to bury, no one left to mourn.

At least we now have moral clarity as to our role in all this destruction, so we cannot further delude ourselves. Pete Hegseth, the most unlikely of sources, has accurately redubbed our euphemistically named Department of Defense to the Department of War, reflecting its actual role.

The next question we need to ponder, as a Christian nation, is, “Who would Jesus bomb next?”

Patrick Evans

McMinnville

Corrupt and oppressive

Our democracy has become a corrupt, oppressive oligarchy. It has saddled us with a $40 trillion debt increasing by $7.9 billion every day.

Who will pay this? Who is already bearing the cost? You!

Every penny that goes to pay interest on this debt is your money. And that money is being stolen from government services and programs that were meant to help you and your communities.

Ask yourself, is my life and my community better under a government run by and for billionaires? Have Trump’s vanity projects, tariffs, wars and immigration marauders made your life better? Probably not.

Oligarchs take money and don’t give it back. They profit from the debt, then add insult to injury by calling anyone who objects a communist.

That’s nonsense. Using tax money for common good is simply good government.

Trump has enriched himself by $2.2 billion. He bullies and threatens other countries and invades them to steal their oil, starts illegal wars of aggression and lies constantly.

He pardons wealthy drug lords and crooks, makes excuses for sexual predators and sends children to detention camps without a second thought. He uses armed, masked thugs to invade our communities and destroy the lives of hardworking families.

Trump thinks empathy, compassion and decency are for “weak” people. He “loves inflation.” Now he wants to weaponize the Postal Service to disenfranchise millions of voters - unless, of course, he can illegally seize federal control of our elections outright.

Trump wages economic war against Canada while sucking up to Vladimir Putin, poster child for oligarchs everywhere. As a result, our former friends and allies view us as treacherous, unreasonable, aggressive, capricious and incompetent.

I’m angry. This is not the country I love.

Being a decent human being and believing in fairness and democracy is not a sign of weakness. Vote, if you can, to reclaim our country.

Margaret Cross

McMinnville

Clear-headed choices

The midterm elections are just around the corner.

For voters deeply entrenched in a party affiliation, choices often feel predetermined; the party decides, rather than the voter. Too often, they don’t take the time to learn about every candidate or consider the current condition of the country.

But the mantra, “My party has always been my choice, and it ain’t changing,” isn’t a principle. It’s an abdication of responsibility.

Party-loyal voters too often refuse to examine all their options or accept inconvenient facts about a candidate or an issue. That attitude helps explain why our country is suffering.

Donald Trump’s documented falsehoods and 34 felony convictions did not cause many MAGA supporters to reconsider their allegiance. Now we face rampant corruption, social-media posts that no decent public official should make, a national debt approaching $40 trillion, double what it was a decade ago, and a president willing to sell access to the highest bidder.

This must end in the midterms. If you think gasoline, food, and cars are expensive now, consider what may happen if the present Congress remains in power for two more years.

We are alienating longstanding allies, abandoning meaningful environmental progress, undermining wind-energy projects, becoming entangled in what may become an endless war, and pursuing policies that harm our own communities in the name of removing a few “bad apples.” Meanwhile, the president, his family, and his friends appear to be profiting by billions.

It is time for voters to put on their grown-up pants and recognize that good people exist in both major parties.

Democrats did not collapse when George W. Bush won, and Republicans did not perish when Barack Obama won. We disagreed, sometimes sharply, but there was still room for civility, humility and respect for one another.

Those qualities are badly missing from this administration. The midterms are an opportunity to demand their reinstatement.

John Rickert

McMinnville