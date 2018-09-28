September 28, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 28, 2018

Educated, informed voters

I’ve been seeing a lot of letters to the editor in support for Jennifer Chapman for circuit court judge in Yamhill County. In these letters, people are expressing nothing more than an uneducated, subjective and unsubstantiated opinion in declaring their support. Such a position declares them as uneducated and uninformed voters — the worst kind. Criminal law has a higher burden of proof than civil law. In addition, applicable law and sentencing guidelines are far more complex than the punitive, contempt and other punishments allowed under civil law.

For a criminal attorney, moving to civil law is easy. However, it’s not so easy for a civil attorney to move into criminal law without knowledge or experience, and Chapman admits she has no criminal law experience as either a prosecutor or defense attorney. That makes her unqualified to become a judge in a court where the criminal docket significantly outweighs the civil docket. Moreover, it would take far too long for someone like Chapmen to get up to speed on criminal cases, placing an undue burden on the other judges to hear criminal cases. This could result in cases being set over, possibly violating the accused’s right to a speedy trial. The only qualified candidate in this election is Lisl Miller. She is by far more experienced in criminal law than Chapman, and she is familiar with how the Yamhill County Circuit Court functions on a daily basis. It would be a smooth transition for Miller, a difficult transition for Chapman.

Be an educated and informed voter. Vote for Lisl Miller, the only qualified candidate for judge.

Troy Spurlock

Newport

Justice applied equally

I took the opportunity to go to the forum for candidates for judge in April. Having listened to the full slate speak and answer questions from the audience, I found my choice for the primary was an easy one, as Jennifer Chapman was the only candidate able to speak clearly of her dedication to justice applied equally to everyone, within the law.

I have since had several occasions to speak with her, each time solidifying my impression that Jennifer Chapman has the skill, the heart and the integrity to be a great judge. She would be an asset to Yamhill County.

Glenna Green

McMinnville

Voting is a sacred duty



The 2018 election may be the most important in our history. Will we continue along the path toward fascism or begin to correct course back toward democracy?

And it will be only the beginning. We should all pay attention to and participate in every election.

People have died for the right to vote. Don’t take it for granted.

Oregon has led the way in making voting as simple as possible, so there is no excuse for not voting, other than apathy. I am reminded of a sign I once saw:

Apathy is the glove into which evil slips its hand.”

Alisa Owen

McMinnville

The ‘real’ Ken Moore

There’s exciting news for Oregon’s House District 24. Ken Moore is back — the “real” Ken Moore.

Ken will be standing up to ensure that each person he represents in District 24 will be heard and valued. His new sign, “JUSTICE, Each of Us for All of Us,” reflects exactly what he believes.

Ken sees too many people hurting these days. He wants to work hard to ensure fairness and equity.

He realizes it’s important that corporations that use Oregon services pay their fair share. He’s ready to fight for basic needs, such as affordable housing, health care for every Oregonian, fair wages, a strong and decent public education, safer gun laws and a healthier environment.

Ken is ready to bring our voices to Salem and fight for our values — every single day. You can be sure that he won’t just represent a few, that he will be a leader for all.

In District 24, remember to cast your vote for Ken Moore.

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville

Hey, McMinnville: Wrap it up!

This is not about wrapping up the Hill Road project or landscaping the median planters on Hill Road or Second Street. This is about the utility boxes abutting the sidewalk on Adams Street, near the McMinnville Public Library. Even with landscaping likely to eventually help obscure them, these boxes will still be eyesores. There’s a remedy: Wrap them up. A website says, “More and more often, cities, municipalities and towns are turning to utility box covers (made of vinyl) to eliminate the eyesore factor from these inescapable necessities.” Utility boxes can be wrapped in “any high resolution image or artwork,” the website says, continuing, “Choose from photos of flowers or bushes to camouflage the box, or choose abstract artwork if that is more your style.” Are you unhappy about these utility box eyesores? If so, the city of McMinnville can wrap them.

Tim Marsh

McMinnville



Kulla what county needs

I am writing to show my support for Casey Kulla for Yamhill County commissioner. He is what Yamhill County needs.

I believe he would make a great county commissioner. With his intelligence, kindness, honesty, passion and commitment to serve his community, I don’t think we could go wrong. We need a change and he is it.

He is open-minded, thus open to new ideas and suggestions. He will look out for the majority of the members of our community, not a small minority.

He is a leader, scientist, farmer, rural resident, entrepreneur, family man and a all-around good guy. I have seen first hand how dedicated he is.

He worked endlessly and tirelessly during the search for Meighan Cordie. And he was hugely compassionate for everyone involved.

We worked side by side for days, and he impressed me. I could see he was a natural leader.

That’s what Yamhill County needs, a leader that won’t be bought off, works for the people and has the community’s interest first and foremost. I encourage voters to check out his website, ask him questions, get to know him and, most importantly, get out to vote for Casey Kulla for county commissioner.

Kathy Ginther

Carlton

Vote Jaffer in House 23

I endorse Danny Jaffer for the position of state representative in Oregon’s House District 23.

He is an exceptional man of high integrity and intelligence. He possesses all of the life and educational experience to represent us well.

I ran for the same position in the Republican primary. I met many people and talked about issues and concerns important to them.

Incumbent Mike Nearman does not do that. He prefers to be the voice of “no” in Salem.

He never proposes any legislation that would be beneficial to our district. He does not work well with the other legislators, Republican or Democrat, either.

Danny would be vastly different. He listens well and encourages people to let him know what is important to them.

As the voice of the future, he will help Oregon move forward. Join me in November in casting a vote for Danny Jaffer.

Kris Bledsoe

Dayton

Issue is balance of power

Abortion is the hottest of all the hot-button issues.

Do you believe in the sanctity of life or freedom of choice? That’s how we’ve been programmed to think, but I believe it hides the real issue.

If you strip it all down and consider the human male — alone, with no cars, clothes or stuff of any kind — his power is derived from his physical strength, which he can use to force himself on a woman, whether she’s interested or not. The ultimate power is to impregnate her.

But regardless of how big and brutish and cruel the man is, a woman can always undercut him.

Abortion is the ability to nullify man’s power, and boy, oh, boy, do some men hate to be defied. So if you are sick of patriarchy, support abortion and any politician who does.

Larry Treadwell

Sheridan

An attack on our neighbors

Singling out people because of the color of their skin, or their accent or their perceived immigration status, is WRONG!

This is what proponents of Measure 105 are asking you to do. But it is racial profiling, pure and simple.

Oregon’s “sanctuary law,” ORS 181A.820, was passed almost unanimously by legislative Republicans and Democrats more than 30 years ago. And it has served our state well.

It does not provide physical sanctuary for anyone, nor does it protect criminals. It does protect our neighbors from unfair racial profiling.

Research has shown the rate of crime is lower in states with sanctuary laws. In those states, law-abiding immigrants, including those who may be undocumented, do not have to live in fear while doing basic things like going to work, school, church or a doctor, or reporting a crime to the police.

The passage of Measure 105 would result in harassment for sure, along with the distinct possibility of having families torn apart. That makes it a fairness issue.

Keep in mind, as you fill out your ballot, who is initiating and funding Measure 105. The primary groups are Oregonians for Immigration Reform (OFIR) and the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Both groups have been labeled hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Faith leaders, state and community leaders, police officers and businesses large and small oppose Measure 105. I urge you to join them and me in voting no.

Janet Langenwalter

McMinnville