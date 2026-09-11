September 11, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 11, 2026

Just say no

My goal this summer has been to raise awareness of the possibility of data centers being located in Yamhill County and ask our community leaders to block them — to create a complete, 100% ban on them here.

In June, I gave a presentation to the city council. In July, I spoke with the county commissioners. In August, I addressed all 10 members of the planning commission.

The News-Register recently ran a story on this topic in which our county leaders indicated they are not aware of any current plans to develop centers here. That’s good, but not good enough.

I’m taking this crusade one step further. I’m asking leaders of Yamhill County to establish a total ban on nondisclosure agreements associated with data center projects. To keep everything out in the open, we need assurance against NDAs reached behind our backs with wealthy developers and corporations.

The majority of citizens of Yamhill County do not want data centers. I have been well received at all three meetings with local leaders. I look forward to following up on this topic.

Maggie Bowman

McMinnville

Coverage needed

It would be difficult to find a family in Oregon that has not been touched by cancer or a neurological condition like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or Lewy body dementia. Fortunately, science has evolved tremendously in the field of biomarker testing, making it possible to obtain objective evidence about disease processes in the body by analyzing tissues, blood or other specimens.

Biomarker testing has revolutionized cancer treatment over the past 20 years, increasing survivorship and quality of life. And some of these advancements are now becoming clinically available to benefit those impacted by neurodegenerative conditions.

Why does it matter?

Testing may help doctors arrive at a more accurate diagnosis, shortening the diagnostic odyssey and eliminating costly and unnecessary tests. It may also guide management of a condition, potentially avoiding treatments that might not be beneficial. It may help patients connect to appropriate clinical trials to aid in the development of symptomatic treatments and disease-modifying therapies.

But some insurance plans still aren’t covering biomarker testing that could put doctors and patients on the right diagnosis and treatment path. Twenty-six states now mandate coverage, but Oregon isn’t among them.

This legislation has been in front of our lawmakers, but has yet to become law. It’s time Oregon got on the right side of this issue.

As a person who’s been impacted by both cancer and Parkinson’s and works for a company engaged in testing, I know how much difference it can make, and I ask Rep. Lucetta Elmer to support expanding equitable access to biomarker testing for our friends, family and neighbors in the 2027 session.

Sarah Winter

McMinnville

Downtown demise

On July 16, the McMinnville Planning Commission unanimously approved development of a four-story, 72-unit apartment complex at Second and Evans, on the former site of McMinnville Cooperative Ministries. As I left the meeting, several commissioners were seen high-fiving over their victory, which means the destruction of our downtown historic district.

McMinnville Cooperative Ministries was the co-applicant with Bienestar.

The co-op is low on operating funds, so it has decided the best way to survive is to sell its property. Bienestar intends to build an apartment complex with no regard for the historic McMinnville core. It is thinking only about money and itself, not the merchants, residents and tourists depending on our downtown.

We are going to lose 60 existing parking spaces at the site. Bienestar is planning to provide only 59 new ones for 72 new families, some of which will no doubt have more than one car.

All told, that could mean about 100 more cars looking for a place to park. That would pose a huge safety issue on First and Second streets.

Heather Richards of the Planning Department said no traffic study was needed or required in the downtown core. It seems safety isn’t important there, according to her department.

The complex looks like a warehouse, with minimal windows and design elements. Bienestar is looking to take advantage of every dollar not spent on the structure.

Where are the children going to play? The parking lot or street apparently.

Bad idea all around for the downtown core.

Scott Larsen

McMinnville

Proven solution

In the Aug. 28 issue of the News-Register, the article “Missing Out” addressed the importance of student attendance.

Superintendents throughout Yamhill County weighed in, asking members of the community for help. So if I may, I would like to offer a solution.

For years now, we have seen families choose to homeschool, send their children to private schools and turn to private online learning. As a former K-12 substitute teacher and tutor in Yamhill County, I saw what was happening, and much of it could be attributed to a curriculum change.

As Oregon public schools faced funding challenges, they turned to private sources such as the Gates Foundation, as well as federal grants providing financial incentives to states that implemented specific educational policies. Then, in 2015, passage of the “Every Student Succeeds Act” required all students in America be taught to high academic standards and progress be measured through annual statewide assessments.

Math and language arts became the emphasis while other areas of the curriculum were reduced or completely cut. I saw students becoming disengaged and apathetic as a result.

At the high school, some started skipping classes or dropping out altogether. There was an increase in anxious, disruptive behavior, and mental health concerns rose, even before the COVID pandemic.

But now we have a proven, scientific approach to learning that is rapidly growing all over the country.

Thanks to Oregon’s “Teaching Preschool Partners” and Kathy Hirsh-Pasek’s “Active Playful Learning,” joy and excitement are coming back into our classrooms. That will surely bring more students back to our public-school setting.

The Oregon Department of Education recently released a series of slides for educators to learn more about this pedagogy. Please visit the following websites to learn more: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H7AF42AN22dyzOxcuwtM3aUzfhqW_xsE/view, https://teachingpreschoolpartners.org, https://activeplayfullearning.com.

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville

Pedophiles and rapists

With near-daily outrages emanating from the White House, we must not lose sight of one fact. The Trump administration continues to be in violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

That law required all the files to be released by Dec. 19, 2025. Why are Republicans protecting pedophiles and rapists?

Alisa Owen

McMinnville

Road to socialism

The News-Register has been calling our attention to controversy surrounding the proposal, now apparent reality, for a 72-unit low-income apartment complex downtown. Since June, questions have arisen about the need for such a dramatic increase.

In July, a News-Register editorial questioned legislation supported by the governor significantly altering the public hearing process, streamlining the rules and easing standards on housing projects. “Oregon citizens not only lost their rights to regulate undesirable impacts of those projects, but are banned from seeking formal public hearings or Land Use Board of Appeals review,” it warned.

Nothing is a better example of socialism, thus what we can expect from the Democratic Socialists of America. What is happening in New York City is also happening right here.

The DSA seeks to overthrow free-market capitalism in favor of “collective ownership.” According to its official platform, it wants to build “new, publicly owned social housing” and establish “universal rent control.” And affordable housing here fits the description by limiting occupancy to a certain class.

These projects use tax funds to benefit developers, and further pick the taxpayer pocket by providing housing assistance, Medicaid and other welfare benefits to tenants. That shows the governor actively supports many tenets of DSA, which has set its sights on tearing down our republican form of government.

In the past, the News-Register has run guest opinions bemoaning attacks on our “democracy” under the domain of “King Trump.” Even our senators and representatives don’t seem to understand the difference between a democracy and a constitutional republic.

Perhaps it’s time for “No Kings” demonstrators to change their chant to “No Queens.” Maybe they should review, as we all should, the Pledge of Allegiance, a daily occurrence in public schools until it wasn’t:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Steve Sommerfeld

Sheridan

Timely warning

This past weekend, I saw “Cabaret” at the Gallery Theater. I would like to tell you that this small community theater did an excellent job on that award-winning musical.

Its message is timely at this unsettling period in our country.

The show is about the rise of Nazism in Germany during the Second World War. What happened then is happening now in our country, and elsewhere in the world.

Imagine my disbelief when I read the next morning that Germany just had a state election in Saxony-Anhalt that gave an extreme right-wing party a big win. Imagine my disgust, anger and shame, when I also read what this current administration is doing to Canada, a longstanding friend and neighbor.

Imposing more outrageous tariffs on Canada, and belittling its leader and people, will hurt our country more than theirs both economically and as an ally.

Seth Renne, director of “Cabaret,” wrote a thought-provoking message in the program booklet, noting the similarities of that time period and what is happening in our country right now. It’s quite chilling.

He said he hoped the production would prove a little frightening. Most of all, he said, he hoped it would remind people there is still time to act, while we still have choices.

We still may have a little time, as Trump and his billionaire friends are still fighting tooth and nail to take voting rights away from so many, and making it more difficult for the rest.

I recommend this show to everyone. It’s entertaining, and it makes one think.

I hope in November you make a good choice when voting. Thank you, Gallery Theater, for presenting this show at this crucial time in our country.

Patricia Rickert

McMinnville

Our country, our money

Let’s set aside for the moment President Trump’s fantasies, like ending the Russia/Ukraine war or having Mexico pay for the border wall, and instead focus on his economic promises: lowering prices on gas and groceries, cutting electric bills in half, reducing federal spending and eliminating the national debt.

His abject failure on these issues is a disappointment, but simply cannot come as a surprise to anyone. After all, this is the business genius who, having received $413 million from his father, had to file for bankruptcy six times.

The difference is that those were his businesses and his money, which affected me not at all. Unfortunately, now it’s our country and our money.

Stephen Long

McMinnville

Monstrosity

The colossal arch the president intends to build in Washington will be removed in the future by thousands of American military veterans offended by placement of the imperial structure in Washington. And as a former combat medic in Vietnam, I’m among them.

The demolition will happen and the current president’s fragile ego will be hauled off with the recycling trucks. National sentiment is opposed to the monstrosity.

John Sheridan

McMinnville