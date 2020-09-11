September 11, 2020 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Sept. 11, 2020

Postal slowdown

Lately in the new, there has been much about the federal government changing the operation of the U.S. Postal Service. If one of the goals is to slow down mail service, there is immediate evidence of success regarding mail in and out of McMinnville.

Earlier, a letter from here to Kansas City took two days to arrive. A recent letter took nine days. Earlier, a letter to Atlanta took four days. In August, it took 11 days.

Packages move more slowly, too.

Two packages bound for Kansas City were mailed to the same address on the same day, but took different routes. One went via Seattle, the other via Portland, then Shreveport, Louisiana. As a result, one arrived six days later than the other.

A priority package used to take five days to reach the same address. It recently took twice as long.

If mail service throughout the nation is suffering similarly, then the federal government’s changes have quickly made mail delivery slower and less dependable.

There may be reasons for changing the way our important U.S. Postal Service works, but I regret what’s happening and hope others do, too.

Charles Walker

McMinnville

Fallen flag

I drove through Lafayette on Labor Day and noticed an American flag had fallen onto the sidewalk. I couldn’t find a place to put it back up, so I rolled it and stood it upright by a building.

By the time I was able to stop, dozens of people had passed by. I am still dismayed that not one took the time to pick up the flag.

John Caster

McMinnville

Rage fueled by racism

Racist attitudes are deeply ingrained in our society. Folks who deny it are turning a blind eye to what lies in front of them.

Cornel West, a professor at Princeton, was driving north on the New Jersey Turnpike in a new BMW when a trooper pulled him over. The trooper said he didn’t see how a Black man could afford such an expensive car.

In another instance, West recalled: “While driving from New York to teach at Williams College, I was stopped on fake charges of trafficking cocaine. When I told the police officer I was a professor of religion, he replied, ‘Yeh, and I’m the Flying Nun. Let’s go, n-----!’”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recalled how difficult it was for his college coach, John Wooden, to grasp the daily insults he endured. Then one day he was standing outside a restaurant with Wooden, when, in his words:

“An elderly white woman came out of the restaurant and just stood there, staring up at me. Finally, she asked Coach Wooden, ‘How tall is that boy?’ ‘Seven foot, two inches, ma’am,’ he said.

She considered that for a few seconds, then shook her head and said, ‘I’ve never seen a n----- that tall.’”

Arthur Ashe, infected with HIV from a tainted transfusion, said it was more difficult to live as a Black man than an AIDS victim. He said the daily insults sent the message, “You don’t belong here.”

Paul Robeson said slights he suffered on tour “contributed to building up a potentially explosive amount of anguish and rage,” which he contained in public but sometimes let loose in private.

Triggered by the wanton killing of Black men and women, the pent-up anguish and rage of people of color has now, quite understandably, exploded onto the streets of Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Portland and Kenosha.

Robert Mason

McMinnville

The fees are piling up

What a wonderful time to raise our rates, Mac Water & Light: The Great Pandemic, record unemployment and thousands threatened with eviction.

This is the third year in a row of water rate increases. It’s part of a five-year plan to increase water rates by 15%, according to MW&L’s current budget.

In 2019, the city approved a 7.8% sewer rate increase and a 1.9% electric rate increase for residential customers. In addition, the city just gave Recology a 2.9% increase for its trash collection services. The current city budget projects property taxes will go up 5.26% in 2020 and another 4% in 2021.

Water & Light just spent $2.25 million to provide water to Lafayette.

According to General Manager John Dietz, “Lafayette will reimburse MW&L $1,529,382 over 10 years at 3.3% variable based on LGIP,” the acronym standing for Local Government Investment Pool. The difference leaves almost $725,000 donated by you in your capacity as Water & Light customers here in McMinnville.

Lafayette will pay 1.5 times the standard bulk water rate. Water & Light estimates revenue from Lafayette at $50,000 for fiscal 2020-21, so it could take 20 years just to break even.

This represents a continuation of McMinnville city policy to provide financial subsidies to developers and insist Water & Light do the same. Growth at any cost, as long as YOU pick up the tab.

Peter Enticknap

McMinnville