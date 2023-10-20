October 20, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 20, 2023

Hypocritical?

Oct. 15-21 is set aside to proclaim, “Hands are not for Hurting,” in public schools. This is to promote a community free of abuse and violence, along with respect and equality for all.

The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter came out in support of Palestine by posting a picture of a paraglider with a Palestinian flag attached. This image stands for Hamas terrorists who paraglided into Israel to barbarically slaughter innocent men, women and children on Oct. 7.

The chapter subsequently deleted the post and expressed regret. But it reiterated its support for Palestinian self-determination.

It is both hypocritical and counterproductive to allow display of the BLM logo in public schools, while proclaiming, “Hands are not for Hurting.” Isn’t it time for parents to stand up and insist any such images be removed?

Cindy Allen

McMinnville

No concept

Gen. Mark Milley, who had chaired the Joint Chiefs of Staff since 2019, retired Sept. 30.

The Atlantic ran an in-depth article on him, titled “The Patriot,” in its September edition. It was written by Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor.

There is some remarkable information there on Milley, who split his four years between the Trump and Biden administrations. It should cause any thinking, patriotic American to think twice before voting for Trump

The article includes the views of other high-level military officers on Trump. You will remember some of them.

Rex Tillerson, secretary of state: “Trump is a f---ing moron.” John Kelly, White House chief of staff: “A most flawed person.” James Mattis, secretary of defense. “More dangerous than anyone could even imagine.”

We all remember the comment Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2015 regarding John McCain: “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

After McCain’s death, Trump said: “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

The article includes a story about Capt. Luis Avila’s appearance at the ceremony to congratulate Gen. Milley on becoming the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2019.

Milley had Avila, a severely wounded Army captain who lost a leg to an IED in Afghanistan and subsequently suffered two strokes, two heart attacks and brain damage, sing “God Bless America” at the ceremony. After the performance, Trump briefly congratulated him, then turned to Milley and said, loud enough for others to hear:

“Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded. Never let Avila appear in public again.”

Milley had buried 242 soldiers under his command. He found Trump’s attitude to be “superficial, callow and at the deepest human level repugnant.”

Trump has no concept of honor, sacrifice or duty. How can anyone seriously think he should be our president again?

Les Howsden

Amity