October 19, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 19, 2018

Bullying and abusive

My daughter, Taylor Petersen, has chosen to stop playing volleyball for Linfield College due to the abusive and bullying behavior of Head Coach Josh Davis.

The volleyball team filed a nine-page complaint with Athletic Director Garry Killgore, detailing the verbal and emotional abuse. He told them they needed to deal with it as adults and turn a negative into a positive.

Several of us parents expressed our concerns to Dean Susan Hopp. She dismissed them, saying, “As far as I know, this could be all about playing time.”

Coach Davis has told the players they are dumb, they are a joke, they lack heart and they don’t deserve to be on the team. He has also used profanity in addressing the girls. Last week, he screamed in my daughter’s face as she tried to calmly address a team concern with him.

In the course of talking individually with the girls, he bad mouths the other players on the team, creating drama that undermines the team’s cohesiveness. He never encourages players and gives technically incorrect direction.

He told the team he has been dealing with a medical issue. So wouldn’t he take a medical leave and quit subjecting our children to abusive, irrational and retaliatory behavior?

It breaks my heart that my daughter felt she had to give up the sport she has loved her whole life because she won’t subject herself to a coach who is an abusive bully, whose coaching philosophies defy everything she believes and stands for.

Shame on the Linfield College administration for allowing, through inaction, its students to be treated this way.

Shelli Wainwright

McMinnville

Rising star in Legislature

In taking his place in the Oregon Legislature, Rep. Ron Noble has garnered the respect of fellow legislators from both political parties, and has done so without compromising his principles. That’s not easily accomplished.

And I add to that Rep. Noble’s willingness to tackle difficult issues like child welfare and Second Amendment rights without flinching.

I’m grateful this rising star of a legislator is always willing to take on a challenge, especially for those who cannot speak for themselves. Thank you Rep. Noble for sponsoring bills this session that could have enormous potential for good in our county and statewide.

I look forward to seeing Rep. Noble re-elected.

Mary Starrett

Yamhill County Commissioner





Don’t need 4th prosecutor

As a busy trial attorney specializing in family and juvenile law, I have spent many hours in court arguing matters before Yamhill County’s four judges. I’ve also earned the distinct privilege of presently serving as a pro-tem Yamhill County Circuit Court judge. And one thing I’ve learned from this experience is that a healthy bench is a diverse bench. Lisl Miller is a career prosecutor. The other three circuit judges are all ex-prosecutors, so her experience is redundant.

If she is elected, all our judges will have come onto the bench as former career criminal prosecutors. This is unhealthy.

We must elect Jennifer Chapman to replace the only judge on the court — Ronald Stone — who had extensive civil law experience.

Jennifer Chapman was never a prosecutor nor a criminal defense lawyer, and this is good. This is balance. This is essential. According to the Oregon Judicial Information Network, most matters that come before Oregon courts are civil matters or violations. We already have three ex-prosecutors on the bench, so we don’t need another one.

We need a smart, compassionate, non-partisan and thoughtful judge, one with civil law experience. We need Jennifer Chapman.

David Hansen

Newberg



She’s earned your vote

Campaign season sure has a way of dividing our community, our neighborhoods and even our blocks. Battle lines get drawn and the front line is the candidate sign in your flowerbed or your Facebook friend list.

Though we might look forward to campaign season ending, we know elections are important. That’s why we’re all so passionate. For this reason, I want to voice my support of Lisl Miller for judge. I think the reason to vote for Lisl requires an understanding of the job she has done for all of us.

To me, the very worst crimes are child sexual abuse. While the child victims have to live with the scars for their entire lives, the abusers live in the shadows with little fear of getting caught.

When children come forward to tell horrific stories, there’s rarely any evidence except their word. This is when Lisl takes over.

Handling cases that most of us don’t even want to hear about, as a deputy district attorney, Lisl has made children her cause. Countless times, she has served as the voice for that scared child as she set out on a path to obtain justice.I keep coming back to the fact that Lisl has done this for 15 years. Off the top of my head, there’s probably a child sitting in almost every classroom in the county who, directly or indirectly, is safe because of Lisl.

No matter what else you hear or read this campaign season, know this: Lisl has earned your vote. You are safer and your children are safer because of her.

Vote Lisl Miller for Judge.

Diane Longaker

McMinnville

Democrats facing rout

When we wake up Nov. 7, we’re going to see standing tall over the smoldering ruins of the Obama Democratic party: President Donald John Trump, a 5-4 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, at least 60 Republican senators, a growing Republican majority in the House and more Republican governors.

Heavyweight filmmaker Michael Moore, of Fahrenheit 11/9 fame, threw in the towel long before the confirmation of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Huffing and puffing in early September, he said: “President Trump outsmarted us all. I’m not gonna kid you. Donald Trump outsmarted everybody. I don’t want to give you false hope. He’s in the White House and we’re not ...”

He went on to say, “If you’re thinking everything is gonna go great in November because, well, everybody is on to Trump now, I’m here to tell you tonight that, um, there’s a very good chance they’re gonna continue to be in power, and, um, you should wake up every day for the next, what is it, 60 days, and operate with the absolute belief that we’re gonna get our asses kicked.”

The Democrats are actually pulling funding from fellow Democrats over Kavanaugh, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for voting to confirm and Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen for saying he would have voted to confirm.

With a rabid anti-Kavanaugh mob screaming from the Senate gallery, Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden both voted no. The two Oregon Democrats voted with the mob and against the rule of law.

Unfortunately, neither of these two geniuses is up for re-election. But they sure made it easy to vote straight Republican this November.

Dan Katz

McMinnville

Endorsement disappoints

I am deeply disappointed that the News-Register has decided to back Lisl Miller over Jennifer Chapman for Circuit Court judge. Our county now has three former prosecutors on the bench — excellent choices in my opinion, but judicial balance can be very positive.

Circuit Judge Ron Stone, whose position will be filled, came from a civil practice. And he has made tremendous contributions to the bench.

His passion for fairness and his commitment to a group of often forgotten members of our community led to the establishment of the mental health court — a great success. I was one of the lawyers court-appointed to represent clients there for many years, and witnessed his skill, firmness and understanding of the problems faced by my clients.

Judge Stone also brought enormous kindness to the children involved in divorce, juvenile and other matters before his court. A civil practice is strong preparation for fresh ideas and this kind of judicial attitude.

The lawyers of this county voted overwhelmingly in favor of Jennifer Chapman. Their opinions should matter to this newspaper, as they are the ones in court day in and day out with prosecutors like Lisl Miller.

Ms. Miller is very skilled at what she does as a senior member of the district attorney’s staff. Would she not serve our community better by continuing in her influential position?

Please join me in voting for Jennifer Chapman.

Beverly D. Richardson

McMinnville

Right person for the post

I support Casey Kulla for the county board of commissioners.

Casey is a longtime organic farmer and active member of the community. His background in environmental issues makes him a thoughtful advocate for the kind of planning our county will need in the coming years.

Major changes are approaching from two sides. Not only is the county growing and urbanizing, but the region will be increasingly affected by climate change.

At this stage in the discussion of climate change, it matters little whether we think humans are the cause. Everyone in the county will be affected by rising temperatures, reduced irrigation water from decreased rain and snow runoff, and changes in plant and animal species, including increases in crop pests and disease. All of these will likely affect agriculture and the economic system, so it is important that the leadership is thinking ahead of the changes.

Casey favors prescribed burns to control fire-sensitive areas, reseeding of drainage areas that can serve as recharge areas for aquifers, fostering native plant growth and consideration of farmer input regarding insect pests. It is clear that Casey would bring a pro-active viewpoint to the way the county faces these issues.

Even with this experience, Casey is not a single-issue candidate. He also will work for a strong county economy by encouraging local business start-ups and county-based innovative approaches to farming.

Casey is the right person for the commissioner position. We need his thoughtful approach and his commitment to the health of the county.

Michael Roberts

McMinnville

There’s nothing like experience

I want to express my support for the re-election of Stan Primozich for Yamhill County commissioner.

Having served on the McMinnville School Board with Stan, and later hiring him as my financial adviser, I can honestly say I trust him in every aspect of his personal and professional life. There have been times we did not agree on certain issues, but I have always found him to be courteous in our discussions and willing to consider opposing viewpoints.

Often, he has asked for more time to review the facts about an issue and returned with a thoughtful response, always with a concerted effort to preserve integrity and respect during the exchange.

There is no way to measure the value of returning an experienced, trusted leader to his present position. The time and expense it takes to expose and explain the complexities of pressing issues this county faces is time better used in thoughtful discourse, without having to retrace past discussion.

Stan Primozich is a man of the highest integrity, transparency and consistency. Even in the face of sometimes emotional exchanges on controversial issues, I have observed him to be measured in his response and respectful in his attitude.

Stan consistently expresses his desire to do what he believes is best for all citizens of Yamhill County. I urge you to vote to keep Stan Primozich as Yamhill County commissioner.

Jim VanArsdel

McMinnville

Kulla up to the challenge

Yamhill County’s rural economy is thriving. But where wheat, hay and turkeys once dominated the agricultural scene, they have been overtaken by a great number of other crops, from hazelnuts, blueberries and winegrapes to pasture-raised lamb and pork.

Yamhill County has evolved into a cornucopia of agriculture characterized by small, sustainable family farms, which contribute to our community’s robust food economy. A whole new generation of farmers has revitalized the agricultural scene.

One of these new farmers, Casey Kulla, is running for the county commission. We have the opportunity to have his commitment to the community, his understanding of the agricultural issues vital to the health of our economy, and his relative youth and vitality, working for us.

During his campaign, Casey has actively engaged the challenges facing our community. His positions are well thought out and reasonable.

I can’t wait for Casey to become a county commissioner. I’m going to vote for him and I hope you will, too.

Susan Sokol Blosser

Dayton

Chance to diversify court

As a practicing attorney, I was alarmed when I read Troy Spurlock’s letter to the editor, “Educated, informed voters.” I want to offer the community some information so they may assess his argument and decide for themselves what to think about the candidates.

People generally know what criminal law is. If a person commits a crime, he or she is — hopefully — arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to some form of punishment.

Civil law is more difficult to describe.

Oregon Revised Statutes currently fill 17 volumes. The criminal code fills Volume 4 and civil laws the other 16.

Civil law includes business, landlord-tenant, divorce, child custody, will, trust, government, land use, tax, education, property and employment law, to name a few. Civil law is not “easier” or less complicated than criminal law. One is not superior to the other. They are just different.

In Yamhill County, we have three judges who served as deputy district attorneys before becoming judges. That means they practiced criminal law.

One of this year’s candidates, Lisl Miller, is currently serving as a deputy district attorney. The other candidate, Jennifer Chapman, has a different background.

Chapman has primarily practiced civil law in a variety of areas. At the Oregon Department of Justice, she also practiced some criminal law. The reason a lot of people support her is because she has a different background from the other judges, so would complement their expertise.

I think of the bench like the faculty of a school. We currently have three math experts on the faculty. Now we have the choice between another math expert or a history expert. In other words, voters have the opportunity to broaden the collective experience of the bench in Yamhill County.

Meg Kirschnick

McMinnville

A friend who delivers

I have been lucky to call Zack Geary a friend for almost 20 years. He is the most exuberant, humble and dedicated person I know.

His record of service to McMinnville speaks for itself. He has contributed his time and resources to more than 15 community boards, events and nonprofits.

When Zack commits to an initiative or organization, he doesn’t just show up at the allotted time. He immediately becomes an integral part of the planning and execution of its operations.

I’ve known him not only as a friend, but also as a fellow board member and professional colleague. He maintains a positive attitude and remains even-keeled and thoughtful in his approach to all situations.

Zack is also an engaged and active listener who believes every person is deserving of respect, regardless of personal convictions or background. At the end of the conversation, he is the one who springs into action, implementing change and motivating those around him to join in cooperative efforts toward helping McMinnville thrive.

Our family business, Buchanan-Cellers, has come to rely on him to help with such treasured community events as the UFO Alien Pet Costume Contest. From the the sometimes serious issues that arise on a work project to the far less serious details of pets dressed in costumes, he’s always there to put in hard work and offer a good laugh when needed.

My decision to vote for Zack Geary for City Council in Ward 2 is an easy one. I look forward to seeing all the ways he continues to serve our town for decades to come.

Mary Beth Branch

McMinnville

Portland vs. New York

I’ve been asking myself lately...

What if the city of Portland were attacked tomorrow, as the city of New York was on Sept. 11, 2001? Would we all react the same as we did then and come together as one nation?

Would I react the same way? Would you?

Just the fact that I’m asking myself these questions is pitiable.

Dale Lux

Willamina

Old guard has had its day

Yamhill County is changing. Many members of the old guard have turned the reins over to a new generation of business and political leaders.

The county’s 10 city councils are now diverse political bodies featuring members of various ages, genders, ethnicities and political affiliations. But the current county commission, which oversees the unincorporated areas encompassing our 10 cities, is a homogeneous body consisting of three urban, retirement-aged power brokers.

That’s why I am urging everyone to consider voting for Casey Kulla. There is nothing wrong with any of our current commissioners. They are all leading exceptional lives.

A mayor of our biggest city, a beloved TV star and a gifted civic leader have, admirably, all stepped up to take on this public service role.

hat they all have in common, however, is that they do not, by virtue of their life experiences, represent the majority of today’s rural, young and entrepreneurial county. Along comes Casey Kulla, who’s in the thick of his life. He’s a father of two young children who co-manages a super successful, self-made family ag business. And his burning desire is to utilize his fancy advanced degrees. It’s not practical to have just three siting urban commissioners making so many decisions on so many rural land-use issues, such as the landfill conflict, quarry siting, rails to trails project and urban growth boundary expansion onto farmland, not to mention solar farms and pop-up rodeos.

The county has a highly paid financial administrator to make sure county finances are on a sound footing. What’s missing is the future-thinking rural business perspective of a middle of life candidate like Casey.

It’s time for the old guard to start ceding power to leaders reflective of today’s Yamhill County. Please vote for Casey Kulla for county commissioner.

Ramsey McPhillips

McMinnville

Climate action imperative

Earlier this month, the United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change released its latest findings.

It seems like every new report paints a more dire picture than the previous one. Climate change is accelerating so fast many reports are outdated by the time they are published.

I wonder, what will it take for us to wake up? Do we have children? Grandchildren? Do we care about the human race? The millions of species of plants and animals that are either already gone or severely threatened?

As a person of faith, I’m sure God will hold us accountable for what we have done, and are continuing to do, to His creation. So, do our faith leaders shout this from the rooftops? Some do, but many do not.

There are lots of issues that cry for us to get involved, and they are all important. But I submit none is more important than climate change.

Please. If you can read, if critical thinking is something you do on at least a semi-regular basis, do some research into the science of climate change. Don’t accept the drivel from the talk show hosts.

Then get involved. Urge your governmental officials at all levels, over and over, to do something. And vote them out of office if they refuse.

Your children and grandchildren, and their children and grandchildren, will thank you.

Rick Hammond

Amity

Can’t trust the untruthful

Now that Brett Kavanaugh has been seated on the Supreme Court, we all have an opportunity to reflect dispassionately on the process that got him there.

To me, Kavanaugh was less than truthful on a number of occasions. Some of these are open to question, but many are straightforward.

This nominee came from a list provided in collaboration between White House Counsel Don McGahn and The Federalist Society, with no input from the attorney general. Yet in accepting the nomination, he started out by saying, “No president has ever consulted more widely, nor talked to more people from more backgrounds, to seek input about a Supreme Court nomination.”

When Kavanaugh was 17, the legal drinking age in Maryland was 21, not 18 as he repeatedly stated. He indicated he got into Yale based solely on his hard work, when he was, in fact, a legacy; his grandfather had gone to Yale. And when discussing the entries in his yearbook, he clearly lied when explaining the meanings of “Devil’s Triangle,” “Boofed” and “Renate Alumnius.”

In spite of the fact most documents related to Kavanaugh’s time in George W. Bush’s White House were withheld, there is enough information available to know he lied when he testified he had no involvement in decisions on enhanced interrogation and surveillance. And I haven’t even mentioned Christine Blasey Ford.

My parents taught me that if someone isn’t truthful about the little things, you certainly can’t trust them on the big things.

Les Howsden

Amity

We’re better than this

Oregonians of good will should step forward and vote no on Measure 105.

For 30 years, we have been known as a “sanctuary state.” During that time, we have not allowed racial profiling by our already over-extended public safety officers.

This ballot measure would move us backward toward a time of racial profiling and discrimination. It would bring fear and confusion to the lives of many of our neighbors and friends, not to mention their children, who are already confused about whether or not they are a real part of our community.

We are better than this. Vote no on Measure 105.

Deborah McQuade

McMinnville





Getting job done in Salem

It has been my privilege to know and work with Rep. Ron Noble as the city’s chief of police, and over the past two years as my representative in House District 24. I have visited his legislative office in Salem numerous times on issues that have been important to our city, including transportation, education, housing and homelessness.

We have met at numerous community meetings and public functions. He makes himself available to those he represents and always listens. In addition, I’ve been impressed with his honesty, integrity and leadership, and his ability to build consensus within government.

Having worked in local government, where the rubber meets the road, he has experience and expertise he can put to good use in Salem. He became effective immediately as the elected voice for our district.

He serves on five committees: the House Committee on Human Services and Housing, House Committee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, House Committee on Transportation Policy, Joint Committee on Way & Means and Joint Committee on Ways & Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development. That’s is a major accomplishment for a freshman representative.

We need a representative who supports the education of our children, improvements to our health care system and a sustainable state budget. We need to re-elect Ron Noble as our state representative.

He’s a good listener with a strong commitment to the job and passionately positive voice. Re-elect Ron Noble.

Mayor Scott Hill

McMinnville





Working hard for you

I wanted to reach out and share why I support McMinnville City Councilor Sal Peralta for return to service.

While I don’t live in your community, I’ve had the opportunity to work with Sal on issues that impact cities, including housing, PERS reform, land use and workforce development — common themes for all communities. And he’s been a real advocate for McMinnville residents at the state Legislature.

I’ve also had an opportunity to work in a more targeted way with Sal on issues like campaign finance reform, independent redistricting and voting rights. I have watched him serve on a work group with very disparate political views and drive participants to find common ground, taking the best ideas from each political party represented to build consensus.

It’s that type of listening and engagement that we need from our elected leaders.

City council races are non-partisan, but I don’t mind sharing that Sal and I are not in the same political party. Every community deserves leaders who prioritize people, not party agendas — people who will work to do the most good for the most people with limited resources.

I’ll look forward to working with Sal again in Salem on state issues that affect McMinnville residents. Please know he is working hard for you and should earn your vote.

Rep. Julie Parrish

R-West Linn

Passionate about projects

I worked with Zack Geary for six years on the McMinnville City Club Board. He chaired the board and ran well-organized meetings.

Zack is energetic, smart, creative, passionate and enthusiastic about any project in which he is involved. Please vote Zack for city councilor in Ward 2.

Gloria Lutz

McMinnville

Grass roots support

The dedicated “Friends of Danny Jaffer” just finished handwriting 16,000 postcards for mailing to District 23 voters.

Some people wrote, addressed and stamped hundreds of the cards all by themselves. It was a big project.

In response, the campaign of the ghostly Rep. Mike Nearman had the National Rifle Association print and send a set of postcards on his behalf. Generally, Nearman eschews communication with voters. So, who do you think will represent the voters versus the NRA?

Danny Jaffer owns guns, as do I. He supports the Second Amendment, as do I. He also recognizes, as do I and 75 percent of Americans of both parties, that some limited gun control is necessary to reduce the astronomical death toll by gunshot. There are two sides to the gun issue, the irrational side where anyone should be able to buy any gun anytime and the rational side where people who should not have guns don’t have access to them.

In that I don’t want to die at the hands of some nut with a gun, I’m with Danny Jaffer.

Fred Brown

Dallas

Experience on civil side

As a lawyer, I probably get more worked up than most people over elections for judge. So I was really excited to discover Jennifer Chapman, a public sector labor lawyer just like me, is running for judge this year in Yamhill County.

A “public sector labor lawyer” works with public agencies and their employees. In my 30-year career, I represented agencies — cities, school districts and other public entities, i.e. management — while Jennifer represents employees, i.e. labor.

Whether working for the boss or the worker, we both practice the same law — constitutional law. The US Constitution’s 14th Amendment guarantees public employees due process and equal protection under the law. Both agency and employee lawyers must work to ensure that procedures and decisions are fair, non-discriminatory and effective.

In my practice, I sometimes came before judges who didn’t understand the difference between public and private employment. Often, judges weren’t familiar with special legal procedures applying to public agencies. Having someone on the local bench who recognizes these issues would benefit all of us greatly, whether we are employees, fellow judges or taxpayers.

Jennifer Chapman has broad civil law experience. Unlike her opponent, and all current Yamhill County judges, she has worked extensively in courtrooms across the state in matters involving child support, auto accidents, collections, breach of contract and more. And these are the kinds of legal issues that will bring most of us into a courtroom.

Her diverse practice has also introduced her to alternative processes that might be adapted to make Yamhill County courts run even more smoothly.

We want a judge who can relate to all of us. Jennifer Chapman fits that bill. I urge you to vote for Chapman this fall.

Susan Watkins

McMinnville

Jaffer in House 23

Patriot. Retired career Naval aviator who saw active duty in the Middle East and engaged in humanitarian assistance operations.

Danny Jaffer truly knows what it means to serve his community and country. He has volunteered his time locally in innumerable ways, from the food bank to youth sports, and continues to. He knows that achievement requires listening, leadership and teamwork rather than grandstanding.

He will work for affordable health care, clean water and air, financially accessible education and living wage jobs. These are broad community interests that call for someone who can lead and also negotiate, someone who is pro-active rather than reactive.

Danny Jaffer has earned a law degree and served as a legislative assistant, so he’s not a Legislature novice. He’s the one for the job. Born and raised in the Willamette Valley, he’s one of us, and so very much more. He has shown the caliber of his character throughout a career of public service, both nationally and locally.

It’s time to elect Danny Jaffer. Join me in voting for Danny Jaffer to become our District 23 Representative.

Susan Karp

Amity

Making Mac better

I fully support Sal Peralta for McMinnville City Council in Ward 1.

I’ve known Sal since he moved to McMinnville. For well over a decade, he’s been working with local and statewide folks to make McMinnville (and Oregon) a better place to live.

His heart is in the right place. He does his homework and is fully invested in our community.

I attended a city council meeting recently, and was thoroughly impressed with his compassionate and extensive work regarding housing for our homeless population. It would be a disservice to McMinnville to pass up someone with his experience.

We need to keep Sal!

Dayna Gilbert

McMinnville