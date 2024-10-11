October 11, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 11, 2024

A trusted leader

I am writing to support re-election of Remy Drabkin as mayor. Remy is a trusted leader who has:

- Successfully expanded access to affordable housing for local families and workers at all income levels.

- Worked to secure full funding for our police department.

- Secured $850,000 for infrastructure improvements in our city.

- Worked tirelessly to secure the federal funding to keep McMinnville’s Third Street district flourishing.

And what about the unfortunate homeless in our area?

Annual surveys of the homeless population here show that more than 75% of the people without a shelter in our city have lived in Yamhill County for more than 20 years. They are not being bused in from Portland; they are our neighbors.

Mayor Drabkin has secured millions of dollars to provide emergency shelter and community services to help transition our neighbors out of homelessness.

Finally, if you were able to tune into recent Mac city council meetings, you would know that Mayor Drabkin has worked with others to sponsor a bond measure to fund expansion of community recreation services, which help makes McMinnville a great place to live and play.

There is no such thing as a free lunch. If we want to continue to enjoy the beauty, economic vitality and services the city provides, we have to pay for it.

Mayor Drabkin has proven to be an astute fiscal steward of the resources available to us. She is willing to work with people from all sides to help secure funding for the projects needed to keep our city strong and fully functional for many years to come.

I proudly support re-election of Remy Drabkin as mayor. She has demonstrated that she works to support ALL the different needs of our community.

Cherry Haas

McMinnville

Fixes needed

I think it’s time to ask our county leaders to tell the state that ODOT needs to fix the main arterial highway into our county.

This fine Monday morning, during my commute, some bright spark had a wreck on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass, resulting in all eastbound traffic having to go through Dundee.

ODOT: You designed the bypass for four lanes. Build the other pair.

And almost every week, there’s a wreck at the Highway 18/99W split in Dayton.

Really? You can’t design a better intersection?

I won’t waste time asking our county’s current roads liaison. She’s too busy pleasing the nut farmers.

Philip Haynes

McMinnville

Local business champion

Upon evaluating the two candidates vying for mayor of McMinnville, I am happy to endorse Kim Morris. The reason for my support lies in Kim’s unwavering dedication and genuine care for our community.

She reliably attends events as promised, actively champions our local businesses, fosters entrepreneurship and selflessly contributes her time to various charitable causes, events and non-profits.

She exemplifies her commitment through her actions. Her admiration and support for our first responders and community service providers is truly commendable.

Kim envisions a strong community where we partner together as concerned citizens instead of creating divisions.

Decreased crime involving retail and home thefts, and the safety and stability of our parks, schools and homes, are of highest concern to her. Her passion to see our town develop better livability through new jobs, affordable housing, and responsible financial management are keys to a thriving community.

Kim has consistently demonstrated her determination and resilience through her years of involvement in the community, providing support and promoting various initiatives. I believe she has the moxie and grit to accomplish what she says. She will be the first to roll up her sleeves and lead the way.

As we approach the time to cast our votes, I urge you to take a moment to reflect on the candidates before you. Consider your aspirations for your community.

What changes do you wish to see implemented?

Examine the candidates’ past performances. What actions have they taken that demonstrate their commitment to enacting those changes?

Ultimately, select the candidate who aligns most closely with your personal principles, morals and values. Then vote!

Susan Nelson

McMinnville

Respectful and empathetic

Remy Drabkin is deeply rooted in McMinnville as a small business owner, public servant, non-profit leader, neighbor, friend and, as some might say, “townie.”

During her term as mayor, she has worked to ensure our city’s resiliency by expanding housing, improving infrastructure and strengthening economic development opportunities. She has done this by creating strong collaborations, securing creative funding resources and displaying the industrious nature to solve problems with thoughtful action.

Remy is respectful, empathetic, smart, optimistic and visionary. These are the qualities of a leader who will continue to do great work in navigating the dynamic changes of our city and guide us on a path that balances our beautiful history and bright future.

I feel confident with Remy leading the charge. That’s why I strongly encourage you to re-elect Remy as mayor.

Diana Riggs

McMinnville

Litany of failure

The question for the day, the week, the month, the year is how any person with half a brain would vote for or support Democrats.

I have written several letters to the editors of the News-Register highlighting the many failures of the Biden-Harris administration, failures that include open borders, migrant crimes, inflation, transgenderism, judiciary corruption and the Afghan evacuation. And this is just a partial list of the most grievous failures.

Since my last letter, things have actually gotten worse. The Middle East war has expanded, with Lebanon and Iran now directing missiles at Israel. The war in the Ukraine is escalating, with Ukraine now firing missiles into Russia, and Hurricane Helene has devastated the Southeast.

Robert Long

McMinnville