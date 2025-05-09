May 9, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: May 9, 2025

Passionate and committed

As someone who was raised in McMinnville, as a proud graduate of our public schools, and as a parent whose children have also come through the system, I care deeply about the future of education in our community.

My roots here run deep. My mom was a longtime public school teacher and my dad taught in the Education Department at Linfield University.

I work as a forensic interviewer, evaluating children who have experienced abuse. So I see firsthand the critical role our schools play in shaping the lives of children, especially those facing adversity.

That’s why I’m proud to support Christine Bader for the school board.

Christine is smart, passionate and deeply committed to ensuring every child in our district receives a high-quality education. She listens thoughtfully, speaks with passion, and approaches difficult issues with both courage and discretion. I have seen her navigate complex situations with tenacity and grace — qualities that will serve our schools well.

What most sets her apart is an unwavering focus on equity. She understands our schools must serve all children, including those who are marginalized or who face systemic barriers.

She brings both heart and intellect to the table. She is not afraid to ask hard questions or challenge the status quo when it’s in the best interest of students.

Our schools deserve leaders who are not only informed, but also compassionate and brave. Christine is all of those and more.

Please join me in voting for Christine Bader for school board. Our children — and our community — deserve her leadership.

Julie Siepmann

McMinnville

No place for Dictator

The 151st Kentucky Derby is now history. It was a very muddy event.

The winner was Sovereignty, followed closely by Journalism.

It is fitting that these two earmarks of a strong democracy should win and place in this contest. A sovereign citizen protected by a free press is a benchmark of civil society.

Dictator did not race last Saturday. That mudder would not qualify when Sovereignty and Journalism rule the field.

Robert McNamee

McMinnville