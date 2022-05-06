Letters to the editor: May 6, 2022

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
BigfootLives
Kris Bledsoe –I agree that no one should rush into a choice like abortion without thinking it through, but that is exactly what happens in our society.
My daughter got pregnant about 2 years ago, she was 22. There were already struggles with drinking and depression. She and her boyfriend were all but broken up when she got pregnant, she was terrified. Too terrified to talk to us about it. She turned to planned parenthood. They told her that she needed to make a quick decision before the baby’s brain and heart developed and started beating. Both already had, they lied. They did not look into her mental health, or look into the depression, suicidal thoughts or addiction, or how a decision like abortion may effect those conditions. They also glossed over the side effects she would develop, severe pain and persistent bleeding. They had to hurry and schedule the abortion, there was no time to waste.
She has nightmares from her experience. Nightmares where the baby, she calls him Theodore, talks to her. The depression, suicidal thoughts, and addiction have taken over and spiraled. She has lost jobs, friends, her car when she got a DUI, etc. She can no longer hold a job, drinking and taking drugs takes up her evenings and nights and she sleeps it off during the day and I don't want to know how she makes money. She doesn’t come around any more or call or text back. I don’t know where she lives although I hear her new boyfriend is a known drug dealer.
Yes, she had problems before the abortion. And also yes, PP glossed them over to make the sale.
Its been devastating to my wife and I. I blame myself, it wasn’t my choice, but I’m the Dad. There is typically not a day I don’t think about it or the baby, I almost cried writing this. I don’t have nightmares, but close.
How long does the trauma of abortion last? I don’t know, I hope to one day put an end date to it and answer that question. Not much of choice, is it.
BigfootLives
Post #2
I wasn't going to tell that story, its too personnel. Its not hard to find some of my other comments and see that I get fired up over this topic and tend to go on a rant. I deleted three other posts before I posted that one.
But for every one person who shares a story like this, there are thousands and thousands of people and families who swallow the pain and don't say a word. I'm tired of swallowing the pain.
Sponge
Susan Watkins, “…government requiring us to have children?” Seriously? This is the kind of illogical inanity that undermines any attempt toward civil discourse on hot button public policy issues. This kind of knee-jerk hyperbole may play to the emotional extremists, but runs counter to any effort to honestly speak reasonably together. Maybe this is an accurate indication of the state of ‘reason’ in our public square. If so , all is truly lost.