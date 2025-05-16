May 16, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: May 16, 2025

Retain period look

As a downtown McMinnville resident, co-owner of a Third Street business and former historic restorationist, I would like to express my concerns about the latest plans for the Third Street project.

I am not looking forward to the major disruptions, but realize the necessity for some of the fixes, such as the removal of dying trees, repair of broken sidewalks and rejuvenation of underground facilities. As to items like eliminating curbs, and adding clusters of benches with trees and other such amenities, I fear that we will lose the very look that makes our main street one of the country’s favorites.

I have seen this happen elsewhere. The planners and architects assure everyone their renovations will “be compatible with the historic nature” of the area, but in reality, the finished product looks like a sleek imitation of the real thing.

As budgets go down and costs go up, this would be a good time to reevaluate the scope of the Third Street project. Limit the work to only those things which absolutely must be done and, in the process, retain the true historic look of the street.

Phyllice Bradner

McMinnville





Dark days ahead

To “100 down, 1,260 to go,” referencing the next scheduled presidential election:

Such optimism! By then, the U.S. Post Office will be privatized, screwing up vote by mail, and marshal law will be invoked, so we can’t leave the house without arrest by the National Guard.

Meanwhile, behold the limits of toys and democracy.

An American child now must learn to live with only two dolls, and cope with defunded schools where AI is heralded while books are subjected to banning. But a king can live as a tax-evading billionaire, have all the wives he wants and now count a private luxury airliner as his latest toy!

Ann Helm

Lafayette



Heart and vision

I am writing to enthusiastically support Christine Bader in her candidacy for the McMinnville School Board.

Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of getting to know Christine through her role as my daughter’s rugby coach, and I can say with confidence that she is exactly the kind of thoughtful, committed leader our school district needs.

Christine is more than a coach. She is a mentor and role model who consistently encourages the youth of our community to grow into strong, independent individuals capable of facing adversity and overcoming challenges. Her guidance has made a lasting impact on my daughter and many others, fostering resilience, confidence, and compassion in the next generation.

What stands out most about Christine is her deep commitment to equity and inclusion. She understands that every student deserves access to opportunity and support, and she works tirelessly to ensure that no one is left behind. Her values align with mine: a belief in a strong, supportive school district where every child can thrive, and where we return to a high level of academic and personal success for all students, no matter their background.

Christine leads with both heart and vision. She listens, she acts with integrity and she brings people together. I believe she will be a powerful advocate for our children, our teachers, and our community as a whole.

Please join me in supporting Christine Bader for the McMinnville School Board. Our students deserve a leader like her.

Angie Barnes

McMinnville

Rich get ever richer

Congressional Republicans’ recent proposal to gut Medicaid by $715 billion would kick 8 million Americans off this program.

Republicans have offered little evidence supporting their claim that Medicaid has $715 billion worth of “waste, fraud and abuse,” so why are they planning to cut healthcare for millions of Americans?

The answer: To offset the decrease in government revenue that will result from massive tax cuts for the rich.

Our billionaire president campaigned on making the tax cuts he enacted in his first term permanent.

The richest Americans, billionaires who financially support him and had front-row seats at his inauguration, will benefit the most. Vulnerable citizens, including the working poor, will lose healthcare while the rich get richer.

An analysis by the Tax Policy Center found the cuts would benefit wealthiest Americans the most.

More than two-thirds would go to the highest income earners, representing 20% of American households. The ultra rich, the top 1%, would enjoy almost 25% of the rest.

That would leave only minor tax reductions for the rest of us. Our gains would pale in comparison to those for the wealthiest.

This amounts to a massive flow of wealth from the working- and middle-classes to the already rich. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

We can expect better from our government and work together to build a just society that works for everyone.

Adrianne Santina

McMinnville

Tortured history

In response to Les Howsden’s May 9 commentary, it would be best to start with the definition of genocide: “The policy of deliberately killing a nationality or ethnic group.”

Israel has never been genocidal toward residents of the Gaza strip. If Israel were genocidal, why supply water and electricity to Gaza all these years? Why warn civilians before attacks? Why take prisoners of war instead of just killing captives? Why supply hospitals with generators and supplies?

For more than 30 years, Israel has tried to make peace with Gaza Palestinians, only to be met with rockets and suicide bombs.

Jews are the indigenous people of the land. They were there 2,600 years before Islam came into being.

From 586 B.C. to 1948, the Jewish homeland was controlled by other conquering entities and the Jews dispersed. The name “Palestine” is derived from the name “Palestinia,” coined by the Roman Emperor Hadrian in 135 AD to dishonor Israelites.

In 1948, Jews were granted a narrow strip of land they could call home, an area far less than what traditionally and rightfully should have been theirs.

Hamas was formed in 1987 and gained political power in 1988. Its charter establishes annihilation of the Jews as its primary objective, fitting the definition of “genocide,” and is directly responsible for Gaza’s deplorable situation today.

It places rocket launchers in schools and hospitals, using civilians as human shields. It indoctrinates children to hate Jews. It has spent billions developing terror tunnels and amassing weapons for murderous attacks on Israel. It seizes humanitarian aid for itself and its allies.

War is hell, so mistakes and tragedies occur, which is terrible and unfortunate. But one must realize the outcome would be beyond comprehension if Israel were unable to defend itself against the evil, genocidal forces of Hamas, Hezbolah, the Houthis and the head of the snake, Iran.

Steve Sommerfeld

Sheridan