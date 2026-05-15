May 15, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: May 15, 2026

Fiscal responsibility

The Yamhill County Fair is the oldest in Oregon with nearly 170 years of building community. Its site is centrally located, making it fully accessible to all.

In addition to the county fair, which draws in more than 40,000 people, our fairground hosts a variety of community, agricultural and entertainment events, keeping it profitable and successful.

This is not just success either. It is community.

The fairgrounds is where families gather throughout the year. It is where our kids showcase their projects, where we experience the joy of the highland games, where master gardeners and others hold events.

Selling an existing county fairgrounds and building a new one is a massive capital project, taking five to 10 years, on average. In the meantime, where would we find a place for our kids to share their work and our families to gather in one affordable location?

And what could go wrong? An article published in the Bend Bulletin on Sept. 6, 2025, reported the Deschutes County Fair project was decades in the making, has already cost millions and is still nowhere near completion.

The idea of selling our fairgrounds arose years ago, yet between then and now, no feasibility study has been conducted, no site identified, no time and cost estimate developed, no design put forward, and no details offered on decommissioning and sale of the existing site.

The commissioner candidates campaigning on sale of the fairgrounds would, if elected, hold two of the three seats. On their watch, would it be sold with the thought a new fairgrounds would be built somewhere, sometime, and somehow be affordable?

Neyssa Hays and John Linder have campaigned on community and fiscal responsibility. They have the skillset and commitment to involve the community and the experience to weigh the affordability of projects such as this.

Kathi Futornick

Dayton

True accountability

We have lived in Yamhill County for more than 44 years. In that time, we have seen the role of county commissioner become increasingly partisan, even though it should be focused on serving the entire county.

We have known commissioner candidate John Linder since he moved to Yamhill County in 2002. We have found him to be honest, forthright and deeply committed to his family and community.

County commissioners should work for all residents of Yamhill County.

It is distressing to watch commissioners, including John’s opponent, provide political favors for those who have financially supported them. One of the clearest examples is the effort to remove the Westsider Trail from the Transportation Systems Plan.

The county already owns the property, and many Yamhill County residents support developing the trail. It would create jobs, boost tourism, and expand recreational opportunities. Yet John’s opponent wants to sell the trail property to the landowners who have contributed to him, likely at a price below market value.

John has worked as a CPA, managing budgets and financial systems. Over the course of his career as an advisor to businesses and public boards, he has shown the ability to clarify complex issues, set practical goals and build systems that track progress and results.

True accountability requires:

• Clearly defined outcomes

• Policies that make those outcomes measurable

• Regular evaluation of progress

Unfortunately, this kind of accountability has been largely missing over the past decade.

We need a government that works for all of us - one that delivers real results for all citizens, not just contributors. Electing John Linder is the best way to ensure we get the accountability, effectiveness, and outcomes we deserve.

Please join us in voting for John Linder for County Commissioner.

Casey & Karen Manfrin

McMinnville

How refreshing

What a great opportunity to have two commissioners who are smart, willing to do the hard work, grounded with families, dedicated to representing everyone and deeply committed to our communities. How refreshing it would be not to have controversies that divide us constantly, but ideas and projects that would unite us!

Let’s elect these two, who look for the good in others, listen to all their constituents and seek new avenues for the people in Yamhill County to just have some fun! Vote for John Linder and Neyssa Hays for Yamhill County commissioner!

Virginia Crabtree

McMinnville