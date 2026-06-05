June 5, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: June 5, 2026

Revise terms?

Our present three-member board of county commissioners has the potential for a major adjustment every four years. The possibility of having two-thirds of the board subject to change at the same time makes for awkward continuity.

In order to avoid a power shift in leadership every other election — the ones with two members up rather than just one — I propose the duration of terms be changed from four years to six. That way, only one seat would be up each even-numbered election year.

One commissioner would obviously have to have his or her term adjusted initially to make the change, but a coin flip would work for me. I would leave the current 12-year term limit in place, just making his two six-year terms instead of three four-year terms.

I love this place. I’ve been selected, elected and rejected to local, state, and national positions here. But this remains a point of concern.

Tim Duerfeldt

McMinnville

Care access concerns

I’m writing on behalf of concerned McMinnville-area residents regarding United Health Care’s notice that Willamette Valley Medical Center and associated providers will become out-of-network for many of its Medicare Advantage members July 1.

A growing number of locals have shared serious concerns regarding the impact this could have on seniors, caregivers and patients depending on local access to healthcare services.

We understand contract negotiations between hospitals and insurance companies are complex. This letter is not intended to assign political blame or attack an organization. Rather, it is intended to respectfully raise concerns about what many residents believe could become a serious healthcare access issue.

Residents are discovering the nearest in-network hospitals identified by UHC are located 30 to 46 miles away. Depending on transportation options, traffic conditions, health status, weather, and mobility limitations, accessing these facilities may involve significant travel burdens.

Residents have also expressed concern regarding continuity of care with existing physicians, limited availability of local providers, access to local lab services, access to imaging services, transportation challenges, delays or complications in ongoing treatment plans, and practical access to outpatient procedures, follow-up care and hospital-based services. Several have already described serious disruptiohns.

For older adults, it’s not simply about whether a hospital exists somewhere within driving distance, it’s also about whether care can realistically and safely be reached on a regular basis. Access should be evaluated not only by mileage on a map, but also by real-world transportation realities, provider availability, patient mobility and continuity of care.

Given announcements on major changes within Oregon’s broader insurance market, including Providence’s planned withdrawal, residents are understandably concerned about shrinking options. We respectfully ask United and the Willamette Valley Medical Center to continue negotiations in good faith, regulators to carefully review healthcare access, community leaders to engage with this issue and healthcare organizations to provide clear public guidance.

Mary Trammell

McMinnville

Fallen hero

Our community lost a hero this April when Ron Pittman passed away. Without him, many lives would be more complicated, and Head Start of Yamhill County might not even exist.

Head Start began here in 1984, with federal funding for 60 children through the Health & Human Services’ Administration for Children & Families. A local non-profit received those funds to provide home-based and classroom services.

Over the next eight years, additional allocations eventually provided funding for 183 children in McMinnville, Dayton, Grand Ronde and Newberg. This included a partnership with Monrovia Nursery and the Oregon Department of Education to serve 35 children at Monrovia’s child development center.

Ron was centrally involved with that first nonprofit, and hence, Head Start.

In the early 1990s, that entity was forced to relinquish the grants over embezzlement of funds by a previous employee. But Ron stayed connected with Head Start and worked closely with funders to ensure continuity of services.

Ron and a small team of tenacious community leaders eventually formed the nonprofit Head Start of Yamhill County. It became the new grantee, ensuring the community’s youngest children and their families continued to receive school- and life-readiness opportunities.

Ron became the first president of the board of directors and remained on the board for 15 years. He was instrumental in guiding the work of my predecessor, Michael Eichman, in development of new and renovated centers in Dayton, Sheridan, Newberg and McMinnville.

For Ron and Michael, it was vital that young children and the staff caring for them had safe, healthy, high-quality environments where learning could thrive. Ron’s vision of lifting children and families out of poverty through education continues through the incredible efforts of our dedicated staff and community.

Head Start of Yamhill County wishes to thank the friends and family of Ron Pittman for its generous donations.

Suey Linzmeier

Executive Director, Head Start of Yamhill County

Studies needed

I’m writing regarding the proposed amphitheater project and the questions many residents may have before the county commits significant public resources to its development.

Large infrastructure projects deserve careful scrutiny and public discussion. Before moving forward, has a feasibility study been completed to determine whether there is sufficient demand for an amphitheater in our community, sufficient meaning not just a tenth of the population, or less?

Has an environmental impact assessment been conducted? If so, has it been made available for public review? These are reasonable questions taxpayers need answered before any major investment is approved.

Beyond the project’s costs, residents should understand its anticipated benefits.

How many visitors is the amphitheater expected to attract? What economic impact is projected from that for local businesses? What are the long-term maintenance and operating costs, and how will those expenses be funded?

Our community already has cultural and entertainment assets that could potentially be improved or expanded. Historic theaters and existing venues may already offer opportunities to increase performance space. Before building new infrastructure, it seems prudent to evaluate whether existing facilities could meet some of the same goals at a lower cost.

This is not an argument against arts or community gathering spaces. Rather, it is a call for transparency and thoughtful planning. Public projects should be evaluated using clear criteria, including cost, demand, environmental impact, economic return and long-term community benefit.

Residents deserve access to the information necessary to make informed decisions about projects that will shape our city for decades to come. I hope our leaders will provide that information and encourage meaningful public input before proceeding further.

Sean Devereaux

McMinnville