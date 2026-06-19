June 19, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: June 19, 2026

Submitted by Adie and Eliza Nisly##News-Register coverage of the athletic achievements of the Nisly twins, Eliza and Adie, decorate a wall in their home in Amity. The star duo helped lead the Amity High Warriors to state titles in basketball and soccer, in addition to highlights in track and field, during their just-concluded four year tour.

Wall of honor

Adie and I just wanted to show you what we’ve done with all of your amazing work over the years. Thank you so much for shining a light on our special teammates, coaches and community!

Adie and Eliza Nisly

Amity



Come again?

Yes, we need affordable housing. But when did an annual household rent of $43,000 to $74,000, reflecting monthly rent of $3,580 to $6,166, become “affordable” for renters making between 50% and 60% of the median income for our area?

I think you need to check the numbers before going to print.

Barbara Hilty

McMinnville

[Editor’s note: An article in the June 12 News-Register, “McMinnville, developer reach agreement on Alpine property,” incorrectly listed rent prices for the Alpine Avenue development that will add 150-170 affordable housing units in McMinnville. The monetary ranges listed in the print edition are for income limits, not rental prices. Rent costs for the units are unknown at this time.]



Going in circles

A tour inside Donald Trump’s brain reveals sections dedicated to:

• Blowing things up.

• Money, money, money.

• Watching fake fighting that he doesn’t even know is fake.

• Farrah Fawcett’s red swimsuit poster from 1976.

• Fast food.

He’s been handed the reins to this country, and he’s riding it around in circles, like a pony at the county fair.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan



Delighted

Leland Thoburn’s “Open Letter from a Goose” article was well-written and a delightful read. Thank you.

Beverly Montgomery

McMinnville