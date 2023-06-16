June 16, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: June 16, 2023

Hanging in the wind

After reading Friday’s paper, I kept thinking about that sculpture Kirby Neumann-Rea mentioned in last week’s column.

I am newish to town, having moved here last August. I was raised in my grandparents’ newspaper office in Southeast Alaska.

As a 23-year-old who has moved away, I continue to write part-time for that publication. In the daytime, I work in the library adjacent to Linfield’s wellness trail, so walk past “Tunnel” often.

That sculpture feels almost sacred. Kirby notes the way the newspaper pages attached to it raise feelings about career journalism, and I agree with those thoughts.

But for me, those pages mean even more. They invoke the Wednesdays I helped stuff newspapers with grocery sale pamphlets.

They remind me of my grandmother preparing bacon on New Year’s Day and letting the grease seep into outdated headlines. And knowing now that artist Marissa Nagano used newsprint from her grandfather only furthers this feeling.

Kirby is right. There is something beautiful, and, frankly, haunting, about “Tunnel” and its newsy fluttering. That art reminds me of how often newspapers make me worry and how hard I try to hold them close.

For me, news is a way of listening.

This piece of art makes me feel heard, and I am glad of that. I am glad, too, of this newspaper and the opportunity it has given me to further consider those pages hanging in the wind.

Ariadne Will

McMinnville

No warning needed

A gentleman from Portland recently wrote a letter complaining about use of speed detection radar on the Newberg/Dundee Bypass. He said it was illegal under ORS 810.439 (1) (a)(D) to use radar without first posting a “photo radar in use” warning.

Please be advised Mr. Shantu Shah, if you ever read this paper again, that you are correct about photo radar but wrong in your application and use of the term.

Photo radar is the use of cameras at preset locations, normally high-traffic intersections, to catch speeders and red light runners. Use of hand-held or car-mounted radar is completely legal anywhere in the state, without any requirement for warning signage.

Sorry if you were caught speeding, but glad that you did not cause any accidents along the way. Thanks to the officer if you were stopped because he or she was doing his or her job.

Roger Currier

Newberg

Where I stand

I’ve been a citizen of this community for more than 30 years. I was born and raised in the area.

I’ll begin with this: I am disgusted with people in this city and their views on things.

The police force is crooked, according to the radicals.

Well, my family was a huge part of the Portland Police Bureau back in the day, and I have the proof to combat that statement. My grandfather left the department over stuff like that.

I’m tired of good people in the community suffering because of what social media thinks is right. I may get negative feedback from this, but that’s where I stand.

Casey Oliveira

McMinnville

Costly coffee

I find it crazy each morning to pass by Dutch Brothers and see about 20 motorists lined up to buy coffee.

Why not buy a coffee maker and make your own? It tastes just as good!

Or why not donate that $30 a week to a charity or an animal shelter?

Sandra Ponto

McMinnville

A great man

I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Angerano. I too get sick of hearing the phrase, “It’s what the people want.” And we all know it’s the Fox News hosts who keep saying it.

The difference between Mr. Angerano and me is, I do want answers to some questions.

First, while I don’t care about Hunter Biden and his struggles with addiction, I do want Joe Biden investigated.

I believe he’s taken money for personal financial gain. I think his policies are leading this country over a cliff.

I no longer trust Director Christopher Wray and our FBI either, and believe me, it hurts to say this.

He has stonewalled everything. Why does anyone still trust this man?

I condemn what happened on Jan. 6, but President Trump is not to blame.

I watch many of the House hearings. I believe the FBI whistleblowers are legitimate.

Why would someone risk harm to their family and livelihood by not telling the truth. I applaud these brave men.

Please stop blaming Donald J. Trump for everything. He is a great man who loves this country.

He has done more than any other president. I can’t think of anyone, other than Jesus, who has been more unfairly persecuted.

Judy Hromyko

McMinnville

Read the indictment

The great American experiment in self-government has continued from our founding in 1776 until now because the majority of our people trust the system, even knowing it’s not perfect. In order to destroy American democracy, you would need to undermine trust in key areas of our system, including elections, law enforcement and the judiciary.

If you were paying attention, you should have noticed that the 45th president and his top lieutenants have been doing everything in their power to undermine trust in these core elements of our country, and are having some success. In the end, I believe our democracy will stand long after he’s gone, but make no mistake, it will be tested.

The current situation, where the former president is under indictment for illegally possessing confidential and top secret classified documents, would have already put any other person behind bars for life.

This is not a witch hunt. It is a serious crime.

The former president brought this problem upon himself by claiming he had a right to government documents when he knew he did not, then proceeding to defy legal orders to return the documents. In doing so, he egregiously put our national security, our military and many of our allies at risk.

Citizens of Miami, serving on a federal grand jury, determined the prosecution had a very strong case. If you are in doubt, and you have not read the 49 pages in the indictment, I recommend you do so.

I pray that we as a country pass this test. That way, my children and grandchildren, and other members of future generations, will be able to live in our imperfect democracy.

Let us not fall to authoritarian tyranny.

Phil Forve

McMinnville