Letters to the Editor: Jan. 23, 2026

Building bridges

I was surprised to learn from the News-Register that at the last city council meeting, Councilor Chris Chenoweth criticized Unidos Bridging Community, saying “an organization that claims to want to build bridges hasn’t communicated with the city.”

Unidos has been communicating, collaborating and building relations with the city for more than a decade now. In reviewing some of this history, I will restrict my comments to events with which I have had direct involvement as leader of the Unidos Law Enforcement Relations Team.

In September 2015, Unidos, then a young organization, made a formal presentation to the city council, introducing the organization and its goals.

From early on, Unidos has had a law enforcement relations team. This team met regularly with Chief Matt Scales and staff to discuss common interests.

Along the way, Unidos collaborated with the police department on a variety of initiatives. And in early February 2025, shortly after Cord Wood took over, Unidos representatives met with Chief Wood and City Manager Jeff Towery.

During the December 2025 city council meeting, the executive director of Unidos invited city leaders to meet for continued discussion of public safety concerns.

Mayor Kim Morris promptly responded to this offer, and as a result, Mayor Morris, Chief Wood and City Manager Adam Garvin met with the Unidos staff on Dec. 16. What’s more, the parties agreed to meet again.

I trust readers can see that Unidos has a long history of communicating, collaborating and building relations with the city. I hope Councilor Chenoweth can see how erroneous his understanding is and come to a new one.

Doug Johnson

McMinnville

Hornswoggler in chief

He is acting like certified gnashnab, with all that issues forth from him complete codswallop. You know who.

And now, the doddypoll is after a Nobel Piece Prize.

That’s not a spelling error. The piece he wants is on a Monopoly board. It’s a made-up solution to a made-up problem.

I see, I want, I get. I bully, I take.

He’s a snollygoster taking us all on a goose-saddling experience. Enough already.

Judy Gerrard

Dayton

Desire for dialogue

I strongly support the safety of our community and the good work Unidos does to preserve it.

I attended the city council meeting of Jan. 13. And as mentioned in a letter to the editor last week, the majority of the folks who spoke, including the high school students, were eloquent and respectful.

I cannot say the same about other attendees from both sides. It was disturbing to feel the tension and disrespect in the room.

The problem with the format used for public comment is creation of an “us-versus-them” mentality, with each side ignoring what the other has to say. There has got to be a better way.

What if our city leaders and citizens set up a venue where disagreeing sides could come together and engage in dialogue, where listening and problem-solving were the centerpiece.

This would require willing participants and training in non-violent communication. It would not happen overnight, but would help us find commonalities and develop solutions.

I would be happy to be on the task force!

Emily Kerrigan

McMinnville