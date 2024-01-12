January 12, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 12, 2024

Shorted on sports

Sports coverage was missing from the first paperless issue of the News-Register on Wednesday, Jan. 3. And I was disappointed to learn this was by choice, not chance.

Having sports coverage only in the paperless Monday and print Friday editions is a mistake. There’s always sports to report in the Yamhill Valley.

To not have sports coverage in one of the News-Register’s three weekly issues shows the newspaper is not as committed to coverage of the valley as it professes. Please rethink the decision to have Wednesday’s paperless edition also be sportsless.

Tim Marsh

McMinnville

Up to us readers

I like your new print format. The smaller size is easier to handle and the layout is well done.

I especially like the added comics. And the online version is a good alternative to printing and mailing the mid-week issue.

As an old journalist from Alaska, I place great value on local newspapers. It’s heartbreaking to see the demise of so many sources of local information.

That is why — even with quite limited resources — I always set aside a little extra to pay for my newspaper subscription. It’s money well spent.

After all, it’s up to us, the readers, to keep our hometown paper alive.

Phyllice Bradner

McMinnville