Letters to the Editor: Feb. 27, 2026

Where’s my refund?

It’s always a good idea to read the fine print. Knowing exactly where you stand is important.

By now, most people know that the foreign countries who send goods to the United States are not the ones paying the tariffs. Tariffs are taxes paid by the importers of those goods.

The importers pass those taxes on to the wholesalers, who pass them on to the retailers, who pass them on to the consumers. And that’s us.

We have no one left to pass them onto. So we end up paying them.

Now that the Supreme Court has declared the president’s unilaterally imposed “emergency” tariffs illegal, talk of reimbursement begins.

Yesterday, I listened to a lower level representative of the federal government. He was saying that although the tariffs have been declared illegal, the American people won’t be getting any refund.

The reason? The importers were the ones who actually paid the tariffs. So if anyone gets a refund, it will be the importers

The fact the tariffs were passed on to you and me, and cost us a bunch of money in price increases, doesn’t matter.

According to the people who insisted all along that foreign countries would pay the tariffs, it was actually the importers. So if anyone gets reimbursed, it will be them.

There’s always some slick reason buried deep in the fine print.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

Thwart the coup

The coup is still on for November.

Donald Trump is working hard to break every institution within his reach and trash our Constitution along the way. As a bonus, he gets to monetize the presidency, keep all the money and name buildings he fancies after himself.

His billionaire patrons are enjoying the show as he reduces our democracy to rubble, knowing that if he is successful, they will soon control it all. They already control most of the media, so they get to define the “truth” while they shut down newsrooms.

With November in sight, and a public that is waking up to the danger, a free and fair election is the last thing they want to see.

Right on cue, our wannabe dictator is urging Republicans to “take over the voting” in at least 15 states and “nationalize” our elections. That has always been the plan, but now he is talking about it openly.

Canada, Greenland, Venezuela and ICE were useful distractions, but now the once-hidden mission is personal business for any citizen who wants to live in a democracy. Get ready for the onslaught as he schemes to undermine our faith in democracy and make voting as confusing, difficult, risky, painful, expensive and undesirable as he can.

Don’t give up. Every citizen who enjoys the benefits of this 250-year-old democracy should be registered to vote and working to convince friends, neighbors and family that they need to vote as well.

If the numbers are big enough, Trump’s epic lies cannot carry the day. If we save our democracy, it may take a decade to repair the damage, but if we fail, American citizens will fill ICE concentration camps while the billionaires who operate them prosper.

Let’s cancel this show in November.

Bill Johnson

McMinnville

Linder and Hayes

I have lived in Yamhill County since 1978. As I look back to past county commissions, I think there were maybe 10 years of balanced and fair representation, probably in the first 10 years.

Overall, we have been shortchanged and misrepresented by people more invested in their own ideology than data- or science-based information. This gradual shift away from open, balanced, informed decisions has strangled the progress of this county.

The May 19, 2026, election offers a generational opportunity to reverse this awful trend. Candidates John Linder and Neyssa Hays offer competent, intelligent skills. Each brings tremendous professional experience.

John Linder boasts experience in finance and business, CPA licensing in accounting, investment advisor service to institutions and pension funds, and experience working with venture and growth stage companies. For a look at his dynamic ideas for the county’s future, visit www.linderfororegon.com.

Neyssa Hays serves as co-founder and director of a nonprofit focused on outdoor education and community engagement. She holds a bachelor’s degree from PSU in Russian, with a minor in biology, along with a bachelor’s degree from OSU in fisheries and wildlife sciences.

Her government experience includes a 2016 appointment to the Yamhill County Parks Advisory Board, where she currently serves as chair. Check out her brand of ideas and leadership at www.neyssafororegon.com.

Each offers an open mind and a collaborative approach to solving problems and achieving outcomes — one that will benefit everyone financially, as well as improve the livability of the citizens, no matter what age.

Please take time to meet with them. You will see a big difference in message and attitude. Then vote!

Mary Weil

Dundee