Letters to the editor: Feb. 12, 2021

The good professor

Is the good professor now a guest writer? I’m referring to Steve Rutledge of course.

He’s a real lefty. And, of course, he bashed Trump.

The professor likes to tout his accomplishments.

There’s nothing wrong with accomplishments, and I admire his. But I think if would be more beneficial for him to encourage his students to pursue their own accomplishments rather than push his leftist agenda. Aren’t schools supposed to teach critical thinking?

My critical thinking is to get opinions from all sides and then make up my own mind. That’s why I flip around and watch Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC and so forth.

All except MSNBC. It’s too over-the-top disturbing for me, especially when it comes to Rachel Maddow.

My conclusion? Fox News is the one I trust the most.

By the way, some on the left are trying to shut down Fox. Why do you think that is?

As for older folks like me, if you are paying attention at all, you must realize this is not the Democratic Party your parents might have supported.

Recently on the local Nextdoor network, which many McMinnville residents belong to, there was a post about a Black Lives Matter sign being stolen. Well, I’ve also had signs stolen, and it’s unacceptable.

As far as I’m concerned, though, this is a terrorist group. Black people matter, but so do all people.

Both left and right have their terrorist groups — Black Lives Matter, Antifa, white supremacists, QAnon, Proud Boys. All should be denounced by both parties.

Judy Hromyko

McMinnville

Vote ’em out

From the sounds of the Friday trail article, it appears our newest county commissioner, “Mini-Mary” Lindsay, is out to make a name for herself by spewing forth a sentiment of: “I see no other side. I hear no other voices. Whatever you tell me is wrong. I have spoken.”

Berschauer’s cascade of vitriol toward county employees was vicious and uncalled for. To me, she lacks the skills and abilities required of a leader for this county.

Leslie Lewis had it right when she said, “If you’re not a long-term thinker in the transportation world, you’re not going to go anywhere.” And thus, it is now so in Yamhill County, courtesy of the extreme right-wing faction of the county commission group.Mary Starrett blamed past county boards — a category that includes her entire tenure thus far.

She claimed to be unhappy with her decision, but gosh, it was consistent with her last six years on this topic. As they say, consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds — ones that can’t think long term.

Hang onto your hats. You can expect more of the same from these two in the coming years — far-right, extreme, fringe and hyper-partisan in a position that is supposedly non-partisan.When you get the chance, vote these two out.

Judy Gerrard

Dayton

Counseling patience

I was deeply disturbed by the tone of the guest commentary in Friday’s paper on vaccine priorities.

Accusing the governor of being “depraved and indifferent” will not solve any of the problems facing her or the rest of us. Threats are not the way to deal with the almost impossible job our administrators are facing.

As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and senior citizen, I will gladly step out of line to let a teacher in.

If life has taught us anything, it is that wars, economic downturns and even pandemics cannot last forever. With patience and loving care for others, this too shall end.

Ann Bansen

Yamhill

Kudos, commissioners

I want to praise Commissioners Starrett and Berschauer for finally ending development of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail.

It took great courage for them to stop the project in the face of backlash from a segment of the community, but it was the correct decision. This trail proposal was always a matter of applying land-use criteria, not popularity.

This project has been grossly mishandled by county staff and previous commissioners. Starrett and Berschauer were put in an impossible position through no fault of their own.

Trail supporters will quickly point to the fact taxpayers are now on the hook to repay over $2 million in grants. However, the cost to taxpayers would be much greater to keep pursuing a project mired in legal issues. If previous commissioners had not moved forward so recklessly, we wouldn’t be in this position.

The county doesn’t have money to finish the first bridge. It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars away from completion, despite having eaten up nearly $1 million in grant money.

This kind of issue would continue far into the future, committing taxpayers to an endless pit of ongoing construction costs, maintenance costs and legal battles.

Commissioner Casey Kulla pleaded to continue the process and attempt mediation, promising to address farmers’ concerns. He fails to acknowledge farmers have spent the past three years trying to get commissioners to address their concerns.

It fell upon deaf ears as Kulla continually voted to move the project forward despite several remands from LUBA. What makes anyone think he would listen next time?

In the end, Oregon’s land-use laws, designed to protect family farms, were upheld.

The trail could never pass the required farm impact standards. Commissioners decided to cut their losses rather than keep throwing money at a failed project, and I commend them for that.

Cory VanDyke

McMinnville

Plant-based Lent

I miss Mardi Gras. I miss being in crowds on Fat Tuesday. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery from the pandemic so we can all congregate again. After Fat Tuesday, Lent begins.

Lent is the 40-day period before Easter when Christians stop eating meat and dairy in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of reflection. And as a Christian, Lent has meaning to me. I don’t eat meat and dairy. My plant-based diet helps reduce chronic disease, environmental degradation and animal abuse.

Countless reports have linked consumption of animal products with risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer and other diseases. A U.N. report named meat production as a source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. And investigations have revealed animals raised for food under horrible conditions of caging, crowding, drugging, and mutilation.

These actions go against what I believe. Lent offers an opportunity to honor Jesus’ powerful message of compassion and love for all living beings, to stop subsidizing the meat industry, and to choose a nonviolent plant-based diet — a diet that goes back to Genesis I:29, as it was observed in the Garden of Eden. Enter “plant-based Lent” in Google and explore hundreds of meat-free recipes.

Melvin Nysser

McMinnville

Rare treasure

My husband and I travel the country to hike and bike ride on trails like the one proposed here in Yamhill County.

We have never seen people off the trail damaging adjoining property. People who use trails like this are respectful and gracious.

The Westsider Trail would put Yamhill County on the map for others like us who search out such opportunities. We support moving forward to develop this trail.

Susan Chambers

McMinnville

Devil’s playbook

For four years, I watched one man take blame and have hate piled on him because he was different.

Donald Trump was a legally elected president of the United States, but not a mainstream politician. He was not educated in the same method of thinking as the political machine he had to work with to move this nation forward. Because of this difference, he was immediately targeted.

The hatred the governing bodies of our great nation displayed for President Trump during his term in office was nothing short of unbelievable. “One nation, under God,” can’t be found in this attitude, which is still being played out today.

The funny thing about hate is how it continues to lurk in the deep veins of our lives. We have seen this time and time again this past year.

We are no longer under the protective hand of God. The devil’s playbook is in action.

Our moral compass should require each of us to look inward to evaluate where we allow hate to reside, as we must change ourselves. America does not need to change, but Americans do, and that includes me.

Mary Wimer

McMinnville

Don’t forget

Keep in mind that the people responsible for shutting down our economy have not missed a paycheck since it all started.

Remember that when it’s time to vote — or you have the opportunity to sign a recall petition.

Rich Roberts

McMinnville