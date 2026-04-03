April 3, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: April 3, 2026

Proceed with care

Yes, McMinnville’s downtown needs major infrastructure work — and sooner rather than later. However, government and civic leaders need to understand the potential consequences of that work.

Local small businesses — the heart of historic downtown McMinnville — have already been dealt a severe blow by rapidly rising lease prices instituted by profit-hungry landlords. Adding noise, confusion, loss of parking, inhibited store access and interrupted foot and car traffic could serve a death warrant for the city’s “main street” as it exists today.

Planners need to not only think about what the new downtown will look like, but also what will inhabit it and the appeal to residents and visitors. Hopefully, what comes next will have the charm and appeal of what there has been and still mostly remains.

The alternative will be the empty stores and boarded windows sometimes marking other towns that underwent major construction in their core areas.

Ken Dollinger

McMinnville

Jumping the gun

There are already many campaign signs out in McMinnville for the primary election scheduled for May 19.

But according to McMinnville city ordinances, these signs cannot be put up until “six weeks prior to an official election date.” That means no signs before April 7.

Maybe those who are putting the signs out cannot read or comprehend the rules and regulations. Do we want someone who cannot read or comprehend rules and regulations leading our county?

Gloria Lutz

McMinnville