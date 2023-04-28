April 28, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: April 28, 2023

Don’t invite chaos

Last September, Newberg students were stranded for hours waiting for school buses, picked up by buses so crowded they had to sit on the floor, and plagued by last-minute route and schedule changes.

A few months prior, the school board approved a transportation contract with New Jersey-based STA, the first new service provider in 15 years. Whether because the board then failed to provide oversight of the contract, or because the 200 staff who quit in the wake of board-induced controversy included those who would have, students were literally left behind.

The school board re-hired First Student to provide supplemental emergency services; rented vans for certified staff to transport kids; cut STA’s new contract short; re-did the bidding process; and signed a five-year contract with First Student in February.

Let’s not invite that chaos and dysfunction to McMinnville.

Of course, we should all feel empowered to vote for candidates who share our views. But we should also favor candidates who can demonstrate that they have the experience — or at least the curiosity and capacity — to dive into the banalities of budgets and operations, and execute their basic duties with competence and care.

No matter where you stand on the issues of the day, let us not forget that the school board, as do all of our local committees and commissions, serves functions that are critical to the effectiveness of the services that we depend on.

Those functions may not be as attention-grabbing as the issues that inspire many people to run for elected office in the first place. But whether our community remains livable depends on our ability to discern who can govern when the campaigns are over, the yard signs come down, and McMinnville’s 7,000 students need to get to school.

Christine Bader

McMinnville

Newberg a good thing

McMinnville’s school board and administration lack transparency about what’s being taught in our schools. There’s been a lot of controversy across the nation about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), SEL (social emotional learning) and gender ideology being pushed in education, all affecting the wellbeing of students.

McMinnville is not immune from these topics, yet they have not been addressed publicly. The district seems to have implemented controversial policies and curriculum rather quietly, without any debate.

McMinnville residents seem OK with these ideas, not aware of them, too busy to care or afraid to stand up and speak their minds. But there are some people not afraid to speak the truth and call this out.

Many say, “We don’t want what happened in Newberg to happen here.” But maybe what happened in Newberg was a good thing.

The way I see it, some parents got together and recruited candidates that represented their values. The other side lost — twice. That sounds like democracy in action to me.

Here are a few things our district could do to help bring greater transparency and foster greater trust:

- Post the curriculum for all classes.

- Publicize the list of books in school libraries.

- Provide all information on SEL, including who is administrating it and what data is being collected to what end.

- Explain why parents, staff and volunteers are required to be injected with the jab. (Hint: COVID is over.)

Also, school board candidates should let us know their positions on these critical proposed bills at the state level, which would directly affect students and parents:

- HB2002, which would take away parental rights.

- HB2477, which would preserve parental rights.

Michael Quillen

McMinnville

Bait and switch

This is not about merging fire services, but about the city’s funding bait-and-switch.

Per the city’s e-mail newsletter, the merger would increase the tax rate $2 per thousand, but the city is graciously withholding $1.50 for now. It says for at least a year, but who believes it will go beyond that?

That means no decrease in the current tax rate, even though it currently includes funds for the fire department. It means that, in all likelihood, we will start paying the full $2 in July 2024.

The tell comes when the city pledges to “engage the community to help identify residents’ priorities for the funds,” not “engage the community to see if these funds should be collected or not.”

On a home assessed for tax purposes at the county average of $237,800, we would pay just over $475 a year, up from just over $355. That would make the initial increase about $120 a year.

When the $1.50 kicked back in, as we must assume it would, the increase would run $475 a year going forward, or about $40 a month. If you added in the $13 utility fee the city recently enacted, you would be looking at a total increase of around $630 a year or $53 a month — and considerably more, perhaps, if your taxable valuation exceeds the county average.

The city has all the authority it needs to take the money, so I doubt we’ll ever see the current fire department funds come back to us.

A slight modification of Lord Woodhouselee’s lifecycle of a democracy suggests, “A democracy will continue to exist up until the time government officials discover that they can vote the bureaucracy generous gifts from the citizens’ treasury.” And you all are worried a hotel downtown would price you out of your home.

Mark Krigbaum

McMinnville

Reject special interests

I would like to begin with a September 2020 quote from Derek W. Black:

“The United States was an experiment in democracy unlike anything the world had ever seen, turning away from a government dominated by elites and hoping that the common man could rule himself. If this experiment had any chance of standing the test of time, the nation needed far more schools to prepare everyday citizens for self-government. But if it was going to be a natural extension of this new republican form of government, public education had to become a duty that government owed its citizens.”

And here we are today with corporate interests and other special interests striving to change public education to meet their desires rather than improving public education to meet the needs of our children — all of our children. Our public schools could become a real success for our young people if we all worked together to build them up rather than break them down.

I ask our voting citizens to truly make this May 16 election for our local school boards a priority in their lives — for our children’s sake.

The Newberg School District was recently compromised by the special interests of a few, and now our McMinnville School District is being targeted.

Please take time to learn about the candidates running to strengthen our public education system. I have, and I am confident these four would work to bring success to all of our students: Lu Ann Anderson, Gerardo Partida, Doris Towery and Larry Vollmer.

I want to thank them for their commitment to public education and all it stands for.

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville

Downsize or relocate

I initially did not understand why the Gwendolyn Hotel was being opposed. I thought that if the developer met all the requirements for the project, it should be approved.

After watching the city council hearings last week, I now understand the conflict.

Guidelines are part of the laws and regulations, including regulations that include the qualifier “should.” The “should” guidelines provide a level of flexibility, at least within reason.

It is clear that certain guidelines were ignored or glossed over in the Gwendolyn Project because the developer did not consider them mandatory.

I’m not sure that extenuating circumstances are factored into project approval decisions. However, factors that adversely impact the functioning of the main core of the city for a period of more than a few months should be considered. And this project would disrupt the city for at least 18 months, if not two or three years, with potential unforeseen obstacles along the way.

If the Gwendolyn developers are serious about working with the city, they should downsize the project to three or four stories and eliminate the underground parking — that or find a location outside historic district boundaries.

As one of the last speakers suggested, the city council has to decide if they really want a historic district in downtown McMinnville. If enough historic guidelines are ignored, we won’t have one any more.

Don Cummings

McMinnville

A team player

I’m writing in support of Dr. Todd Hyder for school board position #6.

As stated in his bio, Dr. Hyder’s ties to this community are long and deep. Both of his parents were employed in the district, and he has children among both recent graduates and currently enrolled students.

As a former member of our school board, I can attest that this position is best served by someone who is a team player, with fresh exposure to the daily workings of our schools and the student class-room experiences. Dr. Hyder has that, plus the stability of a long-term resident and businessman here in McMinnville.

Jim VanArsdel

McMinnville

Attempt to mislead

Why is the Yamhill County Republican Party so deceptive?

In its attempt to take over the McMinnville School Board, the party recently sent out a mailer supporting Audrey Aase, Anita Humlie and Shellie Reyes.

They attack the school board over science test scores. They imply that science proficiency dropped from 70.7% in 2015 to 37.3% 2022.

They claim that is a 33.4% drop in 7 years. They even present it in a pretty bar graph to accentuate their claims.

Now let’s get to the facts:

First, their math is wrong, it was a drop of 33.4 percentage points, which is not the same as 33.4%. But let’s not get hung up on that number just yet.

They claim this occurred over seven years, but actually cite a period of eight years and only represent six of those years in the graph. They posted numbers for the school years 2014-15 through 2017-18, skipped 2 years, then posted numbers for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

So, to ask their own question, “What happened?” Well, starting with the 2018-19 school year, the state changed the test students take for the assessment. It went from the Oregon Assessment of Knowledge and Skill to the Next Generation of Science Standards. The state didn’t report results from 2019-20 and 2020-21, presumably because of the pandemic.

Now that we have sorted through the Republican Party’s misleading tactics, let’s take a look at the real situation.

The results of all state assessment testing can be found at www.oregon.gov/ode/educator-resources/assessment/Pages/Assessment-Group-Reports.aspx? They show that McMinnville exceeded the state average every single year, both before and after the change in assessment tool.

We can always strive for better scores, but consistently exceeding the state average is pretty good.

Please don’t let these people bamboozle you with their flashy mailers and misleading tactics. Vote Larry Vollmer, Gerardo Partida, Lu Ann Anderson and Doris Towery for McMinnville School Board.

Marvin Bernards

McMinnville

Answer the call

I have followed the status of McMinnville Fire Department for several years and it has caused me serious concern. We desperately need to show up and vote yes on Measures 36-226 and 36-227.

Local officials have spent years evaluating how to improve their service for us and laid out a path for improvement. It was developed with the help of third party experts from Emergency Services Consulting International.

An ESCI study showed our fire department is minutes behind national standards in responding to fires and medical emergencies like heart attacks and strokes — and that it lacks enough people to get the job done once it finally gets there. Merging our rural and urban operations through creation of a new fire and ambulance district would give us the resources to improve response times by minutes, when even seconds count.

This is a must for a safer McMinnville.

I know from talking to the professionals at McMinnville Fire that they are doing everything they can to provide the best service possible. But they need more help.

They have been doing their fair share and more for years. We haven’t provided them with a significant increase in their funding since the mid ’80s.

Last year, they ran 9,500 calls for service. That is more than double the number from 15 year ago, let alone 40. How many fewer did they have in the ’80s, when we last addressed funding?

The professionals who put their lives on the line for us, are telling us they simply can’t do it anymore without our help. This time we need to be the ones to help them; we need to answer their call for help.

I urge you to join me in voting yes on 36-226 and 36-227.

Jacob Duke

McMinnville

Knowledge, commitment

I have a unique perspective, as I have served on the McMinnville School Board for 24 years.

I have been fortunate to work with men and women who cared deeply about the success of every child and have worked collaboratively to provide a strong system of education. No one I ever served with was elected with an agenda in mind, beyond driving to support an environment helping all students achieve their potential.

As this year’s school board election nears, I ask you to please vote for incumbents Geraldo Partida and Larry Vollmer. Both of these men exhibit qualities and knowledge crucial to help our board move the district forward.

Gerardo is a person of integrity. He displays deep care and concern for our community.

The board is stronger when it reflects the student and community makeup, so I was pleased when Geraldo joined the board six years ago.

He brought a needed perspective from the Hispanic community to discussions and policies. And he spends time educating himself through workshops and school visits, making these contributions thoughtful and well-researched.

Larry has been on the board for 16 years. During that time, he has gained historical knowledge and perspective invaluable to making decisions.

He is thoughtful and pragmatic in his discussions. And he also spent a good amount of time in the schools getting to know the students and staff, academics and operations.

Having a stable, well-functioning board is essential to a strong district. It has helped our district become one of the most recognized in Oregon for its accomplishments.

It is imperative to retain the knowledge and commitment of these two board members. When casting your vote May 16, please vote to retain Geraldo Partida and Larry Vollmer.

Janis Braich

McMinnville

Measures deserve support

I spend a lot of time in the forests of the Coast Range northwest of McMinnville. I’ve sold vegetables in downtown McMinnville for 15 years. I worked closely with fire district and fire department employees during my term as Yamhill County commissioner. And I support Measures 36-226 and 36-226 to form a consolidated urban/rural fire district to serve the McMinnville area.

Whether you live on rural timbered property or in a close-in neighborhood, you deserve a quick and well-staffed response in the event of an emergency.

Due to budget crunches, firefighters have been placed on leave and hiring has stalled. Fire engine purchases have been delayed, so crews have to get by with aging equipment. And new substations have been out of the question.

If voters approve the two fire measures on their May 16 ballots, the tax revenue will fund new positions, equipment and substations. That means faster response times by confident, rested firefighters on equipment up to getting the jobs done.

If you vote to approve the new merged district, your property taxes will increase to pay for the better response. But you will get an elected fire board to ensure your taxes are well-spent and there is ample accountability for that spending.

I am confident this well-thought-out consolidation will be a very good thing for the community. For more information, check out https://www.iaff3099.org/fire-district-consolidation.

I hope I can count on you to vote “yes” on or before May 16.

Casey Kulla

Dayton

Fend off tyranny

I never used to pay attention to school board elections. I felt assured that those who got elected would be normal, intelligent people who cared about educating children.

Not anymore!

Sadly, the right-wing culture warriors have decided to take over school boards to institute their anti-democratic agendas. Under the guise of “parental rights,” they will remove books from school libraries, fire teachers and librarians who won’t toe their line, and ban curriculum that doesn’t fit their worldview.

This is not education. It is tyranny.

Don’t let it happen here.

We still have a local newspaper to inform us about the candidates. In addition, you should read your voters’ pamphlet carefully to determine what these candidates advocate and who supports them.

Then vote. Don’t let tyrants take over our schools.

Lucinda Huffine

McMinnville

Right move, right time

I strongly support passage of Measures 36-226 and 36-227, to merge the McMinnville Fire Department and McMinnville Rural Fire Protection District. This is a vote for the safety of McMinnville citizens.

An independent fire district will provide our community with the higher level of services we need and deserve. It is the best way to obtain continued improvement in lifesaving services.

Measure 36-226 would dissolve McMinnville Rural, eliminate its taxing authority and transfer its asserts. Measure 36-227 would create the new district, transfer both predecessors’ assets and personnel into it, and give it property taxing authority of $2 per thousand of assessed valuation.

The merger is crucial to the growing fire and emergency service needs of the region. It would enable the new district to:

1) Replace aging fire trucks and ambulances.

2) Hire additional trained emergency medical staff to meet an increasing number of emergency calls.

3) Reduce the critical time it takes to respond to fire and medical emergencies.

4) Add new substations to further reduce response times in rural areas and outlying parts of the city.

Unless both measures pass, fire and emergency medical services will stay as they are, underfunded for our growing area.

This is the right thing to do and this is the right time to do it. Join me in voting yes on Measures 36-226 and 36-227.

Kellie Menke

McMinnville City Councilor, Ward 2

Proven performers

Our McMinnville School Board has seven members. Two are leaving and two are seeking re-election.

It’s possible in the upcoming election, then, that four out of seven school board seats could be filled by brand new members. And that’s definitely not ideal.

For continuity on any board, it’s preferable to have fewer new members come on at any one time. It would certainly be better not to have a majority of the seats filled by green board members.

That’s particularly true when incumbents Gerardo Partida and Larry Vollmer have many years of experience and, as far as I’ve seen, are exceedingly capable of continuing their excellent work on behalf of our kids.

Something else to think about: We are already losing two board members with almost thirty years of combined experience. How would it benefit our kids to remove two other veteran incumbents as well?

Shouldn’t continuity, knowledge and experience be the primary considerations when voting for school board members? In the absence of crisis or drama, why would we choose novelty over know-how and wisdom, especially when the task involves overseeing nine schools and a budget of more than $140 million dollars?

Studies have shown that political turnover in school boards affects students and their education. If we are looking at this non-partisan election in non-partisan terms, then, the best choice is to keep our incumbents in their positions.

Let their challengers put in some time on committees or pursuing other means of getting up to speed. Let’s not take risks at the potential expense of our kids and our district.

Val Blaha

McMinnville

In the dark

At first glance, merger of the rural and urban fire districts sounds like a good idea. Nonetheless, you should vote no on both measures.

We’ve heard all the arguments that spending more money for additional equipment, firefighters and EMTs means improved service, right? The problem is, this argument is being touted by a financially interested party: the firefighters union.

We, the taxpayers, have not been presented with actual facts and data to justify these measures. We don’t have what we need to make an intelligent decision. Like mushrooms, we’ve been kept in the dark and fed BS.

The fire districts have put their hands out and said, “Trust us.” But we’ve all been there and done that. And it hasn’t worked out very well.

Without facts and data supporting McMinnville’s need for these measures, they don’t pass the smell test. We need facts that show us how our local fire district service and staffing levels stack up against other local areas across the state and nation so we can determine if this is right for us.

In the typical corporate merger, there are economies of scale which do not seem to present here in any form. And I ask why not?

Additionally, besides increasing your taxes initially, McMinnville wants to retain the right to increase your taxes down the road, at the whim of the city council.”

Remember when the council recently added fees onto your utility bills? The council has already demonstrated that it won’t restrain spending, that it will just gorge on more revenue whenever it gets the opportunity.

We need accountability on all tax and fee increases. Save yourself the heartache and vote no on Measures 36-226 and 36-227.

John Arand

McMinnville

Improper enforcement

I saw a sheriff’s deputy in a marked squad car using photo radar to cite speeders on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass.

That is illegal under ORS 810.439 (1)(a)(D). The statute says citations may only be issued in such cases when: “Signs indicating that speeds are enforced by photo radar are posted, so far as is practicable, on all major routes entering the jurisdiction.”

A warning should be provided to motorists via posted signs when speed enforcement is being conducted by photo radar. But there are no such signs on the bypass.

All those who received citations and paid fees for speed violations since the opening of this four-mile-long expressway should be refunded the full amount of their citations, with interest.

Shantu Shah

Portland

Avoid board takeover

The first time I voted was in 1970. You could say that I was “woke” back then, because at the time, I was actively protesting the Vietnam War.

In those days, voting was not as convenient as it is now. I had to know where my voting precinct was located and make sure I got there before it closed. I also had to stand in line on several occasions, waiting for an available voting booth.

As the years went by, I became less active in politics, but continued to vote in every election. I saw it as my responsibility and civic duty to know the issues and candidates so I could vote intelligently. And voting became so easy there was no good excuse not to vote.

Now, here we are in 2023, once again facing an election, this time to decide the makeup of our county’s school boards. This election is as important to our county’s children and future as any that I will have the privilege and responsibility to vote in.

I have “reawakened” to the alarming fact that what happened to the Newberg School Board in 2021 could potentially happen here in McMinnville. We are the ones who can stop that by voting for Doris Towery, Lu Ann Anderson, Larry Vollmer and Gerardo Partida.

Please vote. Think of what is at stake — a learning environment that is inclusive and nurturing, as opposed to one that divides our community and disrupts the quality education our parents expect and children deserve in McMinnville.

Patricia Carlson

McMinnville

Yes for safety

It’s time to prioritize our safety by voting yes on Measures 36-226 and 36-227.

For years, the McMinnville City Council has failed to invest in fire and EMS services, which has resulted in an inability to adequately serve our city and surrounding rural areas. Massive increases in calls for service, aging vehicles and equipment, lack of substations and high turnover have put our community at risk.

The creation of a new fire district would ensure permanent funding to address current needs, as well as the ability to manage services for future growth. It would also give us a separate elected fire board with a sole focus on public safety.

Passage would result in increased staffing, improved training, enhanced retention, upgraded equipment and additional substations where they are needed. All of these actions would make our community safer.

Let’s stop relying on ambulances and fire engines coming from neighboring agencies to protect our community. Let’s stop being OK with 20-minute response times for fire engines and ambulances for EMS emergencies, and oft times only 50% of the needed personnel responding, which is well below national and industry safety standards.

As a professional firefighter, I ask you to make our community’s safety a priority this May by voting yes on Measures 36-226 and 36-227.

Dave Barsotti

McMinnville

Truly consequential

School board elections are easy to overlook.

However, this year’s McMinnville School Board elections are enormously consequential, so and should not be overlooked by anyone. I say this because the elections are following a disturbing pattern — out of town money financing the campaigns of candidates who bring a political agenda to a non-political election.

In Position 4, incumbent Larry Vollmer is being challenged by Anita Humlie. Vollmer has put in 16 years on the school board, and put in five years on the district’s budget committee before that.

In Position 5, incumbent Gerardo Partida is being challenged by Audrey Aase. Partida has four years on the school board and was the first president of the district’s Hispanic Parents Committee.

Neither Humlie nor Aase has had any prior involvement in school governance.

In Position 7, Doris Towery and Shellie Reyes are running for an open spot.

Towery has an impressive record as a leader in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Reyes does not have any governmental experience.

A recent Republican Party flyer mailed out on behalf of Humlie, Aase and Reyes claimed there had been a huge drop in the district’s science assessment scores between 2014 and 2022. Suggesting it was time for a change, the campaign mailer asked, “What happened?”

Well, I can tell you what happened. Oregon’s testing format changed in 2018, causing scores for every district in the state to go down.

In fact, McMinnville schools continue to outperform the rest of the state.

From 2014 through 2022, our schools performed better than those serving the rest of Oregon, and not just in science. Mac High is also ahead of the state in math and language arts.

We have all seen what’s happening in Newberg. Don’t let it happen here.

Please join me in voting for Larry Vollmer, Gerado Partida and Doris Towery.

Jerry Hart

McMinnville

Not the time

I am writing in regard to the proposed changes in our fire service and additional cost.

First and foremost, with the new fee tacked onto the sewer bill we are all paying, why do our publicly funded agencies not consider the very taxpayers who fund their existence?

We have seen a virtual implosion in our economy, with the prices of nearly everything shooting through the roof. Our budgets are either maxed out or soon will be. We have had to tighten our belts in order to keep food on the table a roof over our heads.

So would someone please explain to me, a 55-year Yamhill County resident and 10-year McMinnville resident, why our public servants don’t feel a need to hold the line on their budgets?

Now is not the time to be increasing taxes and fees on a public that is already financially stressed and facing an uncertain future. It’s time for government agencies to tighten their belts like the rest of us.

Vote no on Measures 36-226 and 36-227.

James Williams

McMinnville

Backward thinking

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his fellow House Republicans are laser-focused on the debt ceiling. Though the Republicans’ sincerity is suspect, as their concern toggles on and off, depending on which party holds the White House, they have proposed $130 billion in immediate cuts to non-military spending and a 1% cap on federal budget increases in future years.

But McCarthy and his minions are ignoring another debt, one that will cost future generations more than current spending levels. Let’s call this the climate debt.

On March 30, the House passed the Lower Energy Costs Act, which would, if it became law, eviscerate the climate protection measures Congress adopted last year. The Act would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects — exactly the opposite of what must be done to minimize severe climate effects.

Supporters argue that curbing fossil fuel production will be costly for consumers and producers. And it will — in the near term.

But climate-related disasters already cost Americans more than $150 billion a year, and will only get worse as the planet continues to warm.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the cost of physical damage from storms, floods and wildfire during the five-year period from 2017 through 2021 ran more than one-third of the total for the last 42 years, from 1980 through 2021. And the 42-year damage tab ran $2.2 trillion in 2021 dollars.

Note that these costs do not include losses to natural resources like forests, health-related harm, loss of life, or threats to national security from climate effects on unrest and immigration.

Focusing on the climate debt would produce a far bigger payoff for Americans than exploiting the debt ceiling.

Susan Watkins

McMinnville

Awash in guns

Overheard on Baker Street:

Watson.

Yes, Holmes.

Consider: On the 100th day of 2023, the year’s 146th mass shooting occurred in the United States. Consider, also: There are about 450 million guns in private hands in the United States, which has a population of about 330 million, including newborns and toddlers. What do you conclude?

Well, Holmes. I conclude that in a nation awash with guns, people who want to purchase guns are not exercising their Second Amendment rights, but are, rather, expressing paranoia. Now paranoia is a mental illness, and mentally ill folks should not be allowed to own guns.

Watson, by your logic, there will be no new gun sales.

Exactly, Holmes. I think we should also be clear that supporters of the Second Amendment are not committed to defending a constitutional right. They are committed to enriching gun manufacturers.

Holmes.

Yes, Watson.

I have something for you to consider: Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in the United States. What do you conclude?

Gun ownership is more precious than our children.

So, what is the solution?

Watson, it is really not that difficult. When the United States is compared to other countries, one thing stands out — guns are too easily available. Here is how the reporter and writer German Lopez put it:

“In every country, people get into arguments, hold racist views or suffer from mental health issues. But in the U.S., it is easier for those people to pick up a gun and shoot someone.”

We should limit access to guns by making them too expensive to own by taxing them at two points — when they are manufactured and when they are sold.

Watson, impeccable logic.

Thank you, Holmes. Let’s go over to the Oak for a pint.

Robert Mason

McMinnville