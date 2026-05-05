May 5, 2026 Tweet

Letter to Readers: The energy of writing

Submitted photo##Daniel Pollack-Pelzner presents the keynote address during the 2026 Terroir Creative Writing Fetival.

What happens when over 125 creatively minded people gather for a day of inspirational and informative discussions? They share laughter, connection and collaboration, all while hoping to channel that energy into their writing.

At the Terroir Creative Writing Festival on Saturday, May 2, keynote speaker Daniel Pollack-Pelzner opened the event with humor and “author-y” nuggets of wisdom he learned through the writing process of his book, “Lin-Mauel Miranda: The Education of An Artist” (Simon & Schuster, 2025).

Pollack-Pelzner compared writing a book to climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, which elicited more than a few chuckles, mine included. He emphasized the process as an emotional rollercoaster that ranged from excitement and joy over the project to overwhelming doubt and anxiety, culminating in a sense of accomplishment.

His advice was not to write in isolation, but in collaboration with others. He encouraged listeners to have a growth mindset to learn through the process. And as an opening to a creative writing workshop, there could be no better message.

Throughout the day, participants actively engaged with presenters and other attendees. In the breakout I led, “Tackling Big Themes in YA Fiction,” small groups discussed their characters’ personal dilemma statements. In “Poetry and Performance,” led by Alex Dang, the audience became the presenters as they practiced their stage presence and performance exercises. Other topics at the event included Haibun, writing personal essays for publication, cozy mystery building, project management, screenwriting techniques and paths to publishing.

Event organizer Emily Grosvenor noted the festival’s success. “Every year, we see new faces, new connections made, and a burst of new energy into our writing community as a result of the festival,” she said. “It’s been powerful watching as our writer attendees become book authors and continue to show up and share what they have learned.”

To learn more or attend next year’s event, visit aaycor.org/terroir-writing-festival.