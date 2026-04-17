By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 17, 2026 Tweet

Letter to Readers: On the other side of the interview

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Claire Chitty, an eighth-grader at Duniway Middle School, interviews News-Register reporter Starla Pointer for the DMS podcast. Students in the school’s leadership class interview teachers and community members for the podcasts on the Duniway website.

In March 2024, I wrote a story about a new podcast center at Duniway Middle School.

In honor of the late student Ronan Godrey, the Traveling Light Foundation and Cruising McMinnville paid to decorate the room, covering it in purple and black soundproofing tiles, and equip it with computerized recording equipment.

Ronan was a young video creator and YouTube star. I met and interviewed him when he was honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation not long before his death 4 ½ years ago from a rare condition, dyskeratosis congenita.

Traveling Light was established by Ronan’s parents and friends to encourage and help other students.

Understanding the full story of the program, I couldn’t say no to Duniway students when they asked me to be a guest on the podcast, which is shared with the whole school on its website.

Claire Chitty, the interviewer, and Maggie Elliott, the recording engineer, met me when I arrived at Duniway and explained how the podcast would work.

Claire handed me a pair of headphones, through which I could hear my own voice very loudly — a really weird sensation. Next, while Maggie ran the controls at a station behind me, Claire asked me questions about my work as a News-Register reporter.

The eighth-graders are among leadership students who work on the podcast, a regular feature at Duniway. They also interview teachers and community members.

Other leadership students plan activities, such as assemblies and dances, they told me.

I enjoyed talking with Maggie and Claire. They acted very professionally, from making me comfortable to not batting an eye when I told them I have two pet dinosaurs — the podcast recording was on April 1, but was I joking? Guess you’ll have to wait for my next podcast opportunity to find out for sure.