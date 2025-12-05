December 5, 2025 Tweet

Letter to Readers: N-R unveils its Community Hub

I’m excited to introduce the News-Register Community Hub — a new resource designed to connect generous community members with the nonprofits doing vital work across Yamhill County. Until now, no central directory of local nonprofits existed. This page changes that. The directory is still growing, but you’re invited to start exploring and using it today.

You can reach the Community Hub from the main menu of the N-R’s website (open COMMUNITY and select COMMUNITY HUB), by clicking the Community Hub icon below the grey box of navigational links on the right side of most pages, or by visiting newsregister.com/community-hub.

On the page, you’ll find a Nonprofits by Cause search directory that groups local organizations by the type of work they do.

One of the most helpful features is the Donation Center, directly below the welcome message. If you’ve ever wondered where to donate certain new or gently used items, this tool makes it easy: click any item on the list to see which nonprofits will accept it. From there, open a nonprofit’s profile to view their full wish list, how to make monetary donations, volunteer needs, and contact information.

The Community Hub also includes recently published stories about local nonprofits — either from our newsroom or submitted by the nonprofits themselves. Additional features will continue to be added as the directory grows.

Although the directory is expanding, it is far from complete. If you notice a nonprofit missing, please encourage them to join. Any 501(c)(3) serving Yamhill County residents can request a free listing. The link to join is located at the top right of the Community Hub page, or at newsregister.com/join-nonprofit-directory