By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 10, 2026 Tweet

Letter to Readers: Listening, learning

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Jennifer Samp, a Yamhill Carlton High School student working on her senior project, interviews author CB Mason for an article in today’s News-Register.

Back in another century, I did my high school senior project about cats in literature, which included some information from my veterinarian about cats’ habits and care. We didn’t have PowerPoint or even computers back then, so I illustrated my typed report with Polaroid pictures of my Himalayan cat, Angel, in all sorts of cute poses.

Over the years, I’ve done a story here and there about high school students’ senior projects that were a bit more active.

Most schools required senior projects at one time; fewer do so today. Yamhill Carlton High is one of them. I was surprised and humbled when a YC senior, Jennifer Samp, called in February asking if she could spend some time with me for her project, which involves, in part, how the media is viewed today.

I’m interested to see her research and conclusions at the end. For now, I get to spend some time with Jennifer, who is bright, pays attention to details and is a talented young writer.

I hope I’m a good influence, and that I convey to her that my job is about providing information with no agenda.

She has visited the News-Register office several times, where she has seen the printing press in action and met some of the many who play different roles in producing the paper, from the personnel director to advertising salespeople to press operators and, of course, my fellow members of the newsroom.

Jennifer also has accompanied me to several interviews, including one at T&E General Store in Yamhill, a few blocks from her school. I know the people there enjoyed having a student visit, as have all the others we’ve met at interviews together. And I appreciate how well they have treated her, greeting her warmly and asking questions about her likes and career aspirations.

Recently, we visited a local young adult author and Jennifer conducted the interview, with just a little prompting from me (she knew a lot more than I did about current dystopian literature, too).

She did a good job, and her story appears here.