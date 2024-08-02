By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • August 2, 2024 Tweet

Letter to Readers: At the fair’s center, a tiny treasure

Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##Pebbles as boulders augment “Fairy Garden” by Riley Mack of Yamhill, on view in Wiser Pavilion at Yamhill County Fair.

For four decades I’ve either covered or attended county fairs every year.

If I had to distill into one sentence the appeal of a county fair, it would be “you think you know what to expect but you don’t.”

It’s always the same — but different.

I was pleasantly surprised this year to see on Wednesday night at Yamhill County Fair that not only were the animal barns fuller than I recalled from past years but the whole grounds looked great and that for people buying food from vendors there were far more tables to sit down and enjoy those meals. Friendly volunteers, a lively midway, and good music were three other things matching memory and expectations.

But the fair is about small, pleasant surprises: watching the somewhat agonizing judging of market steers, the judge nearly stumped by which of two animals to name the champion.

It’s the animals, Open Class entries, and flowers that, for me, make the fair. I encourage anyone who thinks the fair’s most vivid and memorable attraction are the carnival rides and vendors (which are certainly worthy elements) to check out the barns, the art entries, and the floral arrangements.

“My fairy garden is home to Fern, a talent fairy,” reads a handwritten sign by Riley Mack, youth winner in the special contest “Fairy Garden,” inviting entrants to create a themed horticulture display. At the central Wiser Horticulture Pavilion, “Fairy Garden” was something I knew I had to see, after perusing the fair book.

(Take 10 minutes to peruse the book; it’s a great source of ideas for what to do.)

“Fairy Garden” judging was based on creativity, use of materials and description/story – the open-ended criteria being: create a fairy garden including live plants. Riley’s is a simple delight employing ferns, small succulents, and a handmade swing.

“She loves to spend time in the woods with her animal friends. Turtles and frogs love to use the pond outside her cottage. Fern sings to them every morning,” writes Riley, who lives in Yamhill. “There she sits in her swing and looks at all of her plants. She often sees deer and rabbits while on her swing. She loves her home.”

Other horticulture and floriculture entries include crab apples, strawberries, roses and lilies. I was impressed by the 10-inch wide large onion by Brian Van Hoy of Amity. Signs throughout displays say “do not touch.” Van Hoy’s might say, “do not pick this up thinking it is a basketball.”

Entries in the baked goods are also “do not touch” yet always tantalizingly off-limits; a multi-layer blackberry cake had a slice out of it, exposing the intricate interior. I did lean in to savor the cake’s aroma.

“Gummy Bear Soak” was worth the price of admission, for its name alone but also its meticulous presentation by Lillian Johnson, 11, of Can-Do 4-H Club. You can see it among Open Class and 4-H displays in Lewis Pavilion. Lillian won a blue ribbon in Educational Displays for her triptych showing charts, graphs, photos and text, in answer to the question. “What will happen to the weight of a gummy bear when soaked in five different liquids?” (Water, milk, vinegar, apple juice and soda.)

Going to the fair? There are shaded and air-conditioned spaces, if that’s motivation. The heat will probably have taken its toll on the flowers and many other displays by the time you arrive, but enjoy them for their original beauty and creativity. Also, the heat has its impact on 4-H and FFA kids and their animals, and all their advisors, judges, superintendents, and other volunteers will spend long hours at this myriad of affirming enterprises.

Showing up is the best way to show support.

Kirby Neumann-Rea

Managing Editor

kirby@newsregister.com

503-687-1291