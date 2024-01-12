By Ossie Bladine • Editor • January 12, 2024 Tweet

Letter to Readers: About those premium subscriptions

It has been mentioned a few times in the newspaper that we will be launching a Premium Subscription program. In last week’s Viewpoints guest commentary, Sal Peralta and Tanya Tomkins encouraged readers to join them in signing up for said Premium Subscription. And we received several calls from people inquiring about how to sign up.

Our answer at the moment is, let us get back to you. But it will be soon.

We will unveil details of our Premium Subscription in next Friday’s newspaper. I wanted to get this message out to those interested, and also wanted to give the opportunity for readers to make suggestions. If you were going to pay $100 for a year of Premium Subscription, what would you want included?

Some of the features we are considering include:

* Access to the N-R digital archive. This is currently available to any subscriber, but we are considering making it a bonus feature for premium subscribers only. The digital archive contains all stories that have been printed in the newspaper since 1999. It’s a great resource, but takes quite a bit of staff time to maintain.

* A free “Happy Ad.” You may have seen the house ad in the newspaper for “Happy Ads.” These are personal advertisements purchased by people to wish a friend or family member a happy birthday, anniversary, retirement or other special moment. We want to promote these more going forward. Happy Ads generate money for the newspaper, but they also are great content. These personalized ads, I think, are wonderful way to Keep Yamhill County Connected, as the motto goes. Premium Subscribers will receive one Happy Ad per year, valued at $89.

* Free classified listings. We currently offer free classified ad listings to subscribers in the Under $500 category. We may open that up more for premium subscribers. As with the Happy Ads, I appreciate classified ads for the content they provide more than the money they generate. For those interested in the history of classified advertising, I recommend the book “Strange Red Cow: And Other Curious Classified Ads of the Past.”

* A monthly newsletter from editors and publishers. We want to offer premium subscribers more access into the stories behind the headlines, provided access to staff processes of what issues we cover, how we cover them and additional thoughts that did not make it to print.

* Invitation to gatherings and discounted tickets to local events. This is a feature that may need to develop over time. But we want the Premium Subscribers to something of a club. And a club has to have meetings, right? So this may be quarterly gatherings to meet and chat with N-R staff. Or we may look into a group of tickets to a local event that Premium Subscribers can purchase.

These features are not set in stone. We want to provide enough incentive to make subscribers feel they are getting their money’s worth. But I also must consider our available resources and not overcommit our staff’s time for these bonus features to the program.

So, what do you think? Are there features not listed above that would entice you to purchase a $100 premium subscription for the year? I’d love to read any feedback or suggestions to this program, so feel free to email me.

