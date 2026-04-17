April 17, 2026 Tweet

Lester Cody 1937 - 2026

Lester Cody, who resided at the Rock of Ages Memory Care Center in McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Lester was born in 1937 in Salem, Oregon, and grew up in Sheridan, Oregon. He worked for the federal government at airports all over the country, retiring in Sheridan to work on his family farm and continue his woodworking.

A loving, kind, father whose sarcastic humor, bluntness, and giving heart touched many lives in the community.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelly Cody, and spouse, Jessica Cody; Diana Peterson, and son-in-law, Bart Hoopman; as well as four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at the Rock of Ages Memory Care Center in McMinnville for their support and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rock of Ages Memory Care McMinnville, or other memory care facilities.

Lester’s Celebration of Life will be held locally at a later date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.